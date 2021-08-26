Jake Paul: My Whole Life Has Been A Fight

CLEVELAND (August 25, 2021) – Renowned content creator and unbeaten pro boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley kicked off fight week on Wednesday with an open to the public media workout before they headline on SHOWTIME PPV this Sunday, August 29 from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The media workout also featured fighters who will be competing in undercard action, including Puerto Rican star and WBC/WBO Featherweight World Champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, who will enter the ring in the PPV co-feature, former world champion Ivan Baranchyk and unbeaten Cleveland-native Montana Love, who meet in a 10-round attraction, plus U.K. stars Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois and Tommy “TNT” Fury, who compete in separate PPV undercard bouts.

Rounding out the participants on Wednesday was 2016 U.S. Olympian and Cleveland-native Charles Conwell, who will enter the ring for an undercard showdown prior to the PPV.

The Cleveland-native Paul will be looking to thrill his hometown crowd on Sunday night topping a stacked night of action as he takes on the toughest test of his burgeoning boxing career in the dangerous and accomplished Woodley.

Tickets starting at $25 are still available via RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday from Public Square in Cleveland:

JAKE PAUL

“I couldn’t have thought about a moment like this. I couldn’t have dreamt it. That’s why I was just looking around. I was like, ‘how am I here?’ This is the city that made me and to bring this one home is the perfect crescendo to my boxing career that’s just starting out. Looking around and seeing friends and family, seeing this beautiful city, I’m just having fun. I’m trying to soak it all in because you don’t get moments like this twice in life.

“Tyron said he’s training like he’s fighting Mike Tyson. Floyd Mayweather is training him and you can tell he’s in shape. He’s got the six pack back. He’s looking good. He’s not messing around. This is his biggest fight ever and the whole MMA community is counting on him to represent them and to get the ‘W’. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. And when I beat him, there will be no excuses because he was being trained by Floyd Mayweather. Because Jorge Masvidal said he was going to knock me out. Because he took this camp and had a 14-week camp. He has no excuses.

“I love boxing. I fell in love with it. There’s something about knocking someone out and cracking someone in the face. My whole life has been a fight. I never got anything handed to me so I feel like I’m at home. I feel like I was put on this earth to fight. And I like challenges. I’m driven by challenges.

“Boxing is a 24-7 job. The training camp – sleep, eat, recovery, no partying, no distractions – all of that type of stuff makes it the hardest thing I’ve done in my life. Plus, the promotional side of it. I’ve probably done 75 interviews in the past three weeks. It’s non-stop.”

TYRON WOODLEY

“All camps have highs and lows. You have to fight through adversity. With me mentally it was a lot easier when we were having fun. It was passionate and you had people watching your every move and monitoring your every step. I’m just very grateful to all my coaches. To me, this is just a lot of fun. I haven’t had fun in a long time, to be real. I loved this training camp. It was one of my most fun ever.

“I don’t have any issue with Jake Paul. Only issue is he signed the contract. He’s trying his very best to play the mind games. But I’m a man. I don’t play kids’ games.

“There’s a lot of things in MMA you can get away with. In MMA you can make excuses like, ‘Coach, I’ve got to watch out for a kick or get ready for the take takedown.’ So we make all these excuses. None of those excuses are allowed.

“The times I worked with Floyd [Mayweather], he was very vocal. You couldn’t do nothing wrong. And that’s what makes him so great. In MMA we over-do it a lot, but it doesn’t always transition into power. It doesn’t always transition into accuracy. He gave me the foundation of how he beat everyone he did.”

AMANDA SERRANO

“Jake Paul is the main event, but he’s not the main attraction. I am going to make sure I steal the spotlight from him and entice people to enjoy female boxing and to understand that women can fight and put on shows, and showcase that we’re deserving of this opportunity.

“It’s a Puerto Rican champion versus a Mexican champion. That’s enough said. She’s young and hungry and wants my titles, but I’ve worked super hard for those titles and it’s not going to be an easy task to take them away from me.

“I bring excitement, knockout power, skills, and a great chin as well. I’ve been boxing since I was eighteen years old. Boxing is all I have known. I’ve dedicated and sacrificed my whole life to the sport of boxing.

“I fight for the sport of women’s boxing. It’s not for me, it’s for the future girls coming into the sport.”

IVAN BARANCHYK

“I’m excited. I’m hungry and I’m ready for the next challenge. He’s never fought anybody like me. He’s never been ten rounds. I’m ready for a long-distance fight.

“Of course he’s going to try to move around a lot and box me. But this is no problem for me. I’ve changed my style a little bit. I will try to show everybody the new Ivan Baranchyk.

“We will see what’s next for me. Right now, I just need to fight Montana Love. We will see what happens after that.”

MONTANA LOVE

“There’s a lot of motivation from fighting in my hometown. I’m very excited. I’m happy to be in this position. It’s very rare that these kinds of events come to Cleveland. I hope there’s more to come. It’s a dream come true to fight in front of thousands of fans. My friends, my family. I get emotional at times being here and having this opportunity is great.

“I just have to be myself on Sunday night. I’ve been doing this since I was five years old. I just have to pull everything out of my arsenal. Hopefully Ivan pushes me. I think he will push me so that I can show the next level.

“I’m just focused on this fight that’s in front of me. My only goal right now is to be victorious on Sunday night. After that, we’ll look to do a title eliminator after that and then I’ll fight for a world title.

“I’m expecting Ivan Baranchyk to be wild, aggressive, strong. With him, it’s not about his skill or anything like that. We expect aggression and wildness.”

DANIEL DUBOIS

“I want to show that I’m all action. I’m not a man of many words, but when I get in that ring, they’re going to see that I’m the real deal. It’s going to be a devastating performance.

“I’m 23, so with that loss I have just gotten stronger. I’ve had to learn to tighten up my game and that I have flaws, so I’ve just been working on that. This is going to be like my debut.

“I’m full of confidence and I’m ready to go right now. I can make this fight as easy as I want it to be in my opinion. I’m the next one coming through. I’m destined to be a world champion, that’s my goal.”

TOMMY FURY

“This is my first fight in the U.S. But I’m used to it, it’s not my first rodeo because since I was a young kid I watched Tyson fight Klitschko and I’ve always been there on fight week and watched how he handled himself on fight week and thought when my time comes, which is now, I’m going to do the exact same thing. So I flew my team out here and we do what Tyson did, and it’s easy work.

“To be a Fury you grow up to be a fighter, and there’s nothing else. It’s fight, fight, fight. As a kid, you don’t do nothing else. It’s fight, fight, fight. And that’s all I’ve done my entire life. I’ve been around fighters. Everyone in my family does it and now it’s my time.

“I don’t feel one bit of pressure because there’s only pressure when you try to live up to somebody. I’ve said this time and time again there will never ever be another Tyson Fury. No one will ever come close. I’m only trying to do the best I can do. And as long as I’m being the best version of Tommy Fury, I don’t care about anything else. I’m only trying to do the best that I can do.”

CHARLES CONWELL

“I’m doing this in front of my family and my friends and want to thank everyone for supporting me. It’s going to be a major event.

“[Juan Carlos Rubio] is an undefeated fighter, 18-0. That means 18 have tried and not succeeded. But on Sunday night it’s a whole different story as he’s fighting a whole different type of fighter he’s never experienced before. There are levels to this boxing game and this one is just going to take me to the top.

“Yeah, I think every fight is a level-up fight at this point in my career. I keep getting to fight on bigger and bigger stages.

“I just want to show the fans what good boxing is and to put on a performance that they can remember me for. Whatever that has to be and if it’s a knockout, I’m going to go out there and do it. I’m going out there and risking everything, just like he is

“The local support is amazing for me. I have a lot of people here supporting me. I’m looking to steal the show, every time. I know there are a lot of great fights on this card, but I’m looking to put on a show.”

# # #

About Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is the headline attraction atop a stacked evening of professional boxing action presented by SHOWTIME PPV® and Most Valuable Promotions in association with Holden Productions, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The SHOWTIME PPV is available for purchase now at SHOWTIME.com and via the SHOWTIME app, and is available to order through all major cable, satellite and telco providers in the U.S. and Canada.

Renowned content creator and undefeated professional boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will take on the toughest challenge of his budding career in the former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. Featured on the undercard is unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano defending her titles against super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado and the U.S. debuts of popular U.K. attractions Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury in separate bouts.