Jaime Munguia In First Middleweight Bout Gets W Over Ultra-Game Spike O’Sullivan

Jaime Mungia’s first foray at middleweight proved successful, though maybe not so much to the legions who like to dissect him and his skill set and focus incessantly on his supposed deficiencies.

The Mexican hitter probably get extra flak from know it all types because he was over hyped by HBO when he came on the bigger picture scene a couple years ago. So many of the detractor gang wasn’t moved by his stoppage of Spike O’Sullivan Saturday night in Texas, and on DAZN.

But this was a solid win, because the Irishman O’Sullivan (below, landing right in photo by Tom Hogan), age 35, didn’t come for a check, isn’t playing out the string, and was a solid and stubborn foe till the end.

The O’Sullivan corner threw in the towel in round 11, because the loser was eating clean shots and not defending himself properly, so that gave Munguia a lesser title, and keeps him on the list as a potential Canelo Alvarez foe.

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 11, 2020): Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) made a successful 160-pound debut by defeating Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-4, 21 KOs) via 11th-round stoppage to capture the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The event was streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

“This was a new division for me,” said Jaime Munguia. “I felt stronger and with more conditioning, I just needed to adjust my speed to feel fully comfortable. I would give my performance a 7 or 8 because I needed to do a few more things, but we will get there fight by fight.”

“I was confused about whether to attack or not to attack. Sometimes I thought I had to attack, but I didn’t. But thanks to my corner and Erick Morales I was able to get him. On the last rounds, I was more attentive, even though I still got punched a few times.”

“I would like to fight the best of this division: Canelo, Golovkin, or the Charlos. I know they have more experience, but I look forward to those fights. I want to thank everyone in San Antonio and Viva Mexico.”

“I feel disappointed,” said Gary O’Sullivan. “I was hoping I could win, but I guess I wasn’t good enough to take him down. I just want to go home, spend time with my family and rest. I’ve been away for too long and I think it’s time for me to go and enjoy some time with them. I have made a great sacrifice for this fight, but it’s OK.”

In the co-main event, Alejandra “La Tigre” Jimenez (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexicocaptured the WBC and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles against Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn (6-2, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland via majority decision in a 10-round fight. Jimenez won with scores of 97-93 and 98-92, while one judge scored 97-93 in favor of Crews-Dezurn.

“I feel great! This is amazing,” said Alejandra Jimenez. “I’ve accomplished one of my biggest dreams. I’ve been away from my family for a long time. This win is for them, my team, and my country, particularly my Cancun that I love so much.”

“I’m heartbroken, but I’ve been here before,” said Franchon Crews-Dezurn. “This is a learning experience; I have to go back and regroup with my team because I don’t think a decision on my favor was that far. This was a tough fight for me. This was my 8th fight, but I’m still learning and growing in the ring. I thank Golden Boy for the opportunity to show my skills in front of a Hispanic crowd and new people that haven’t met me before. I’m glad they were entertained. This wasn’t the outcome I wanted for my first fight of the year, but I will be back.”

Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas beat Juan Carlos Burgos (33-4-2, 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico to defend his USNBC Lightweight Title in a 10-round fight. Tanajara won with scores of 99-91, 97-92 and 97-92.

“The atmosphere here in San Antonio is amazing,” said Hector Tanajara. “It feels greats to be home. This was my first pro fight here, and I felt like I gave my people a good fight. I started the fight boxing but finished it giving it my all. That’s the Mexican blood in me.”

Joshua “El Profesor” Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas defeated Jose Burgos (17-3, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico via technical knockout in the ninth round of a super flyweight fight originally scheduled for 10 rounds. Franco won with time of 2:13 of the aforementioned round.

“I feel incredible winning at my hometown,” said Joshua Franco. “It is my first time fighting here, and I performed well. Words can’t describe how I feel right now; I feel really happy to see my friends and family in the crowd tonight.”

Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (4-0, 3 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas beat Blake Lacaze (4-8-1, 2 KOs) of Monroe, Louisiana via knockout in the first round in a four-round cruiserweight fight. Kalkreuth won time of 1:50 of the aforementioned round.

“There is not a lot to say since it was a first-round knockout,” said Tristan Kalkreuth. “All glory to God and gracias to San Antonio. I’m very happy I am in this position where I can inspire other kids.”

Travell “Black Magic” Mazion (17-0, 13 KOs) of Austin, Texas stopped Fernando Castaneda (26-14-1, 17 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Mexico via first-round, body shot knockout to capture the NABF Super Welterweight Title. Mazion won with time of 2:13.

“I’m highly blessed,” said Travell Mazion. “All glory to God. If it wasn’t for God, I wouldn’t be standing here right now. I feel amazing. I didn’t really expect it to end it that fast. I was ready to cry on the ring because I’m a champ! I am a champ! I did it! All glory to God.”

George Rincon (10-0, 7 KOs) of Carolton, Texas defeated Diego Perez (13-10-1, 11 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina via knockout in the first round in a welterweight bout originally scheduled for six rounds. Rincon won with a time of 2:53 of the aforementioned round.

“I’m feeling OK. I took my time,” said George Rincon. “When I was punching him, I could feel a K.O. was coming soon. I didn’t want to finish fast, so that’s why I took my time. I threw a jab and when I landed a left punch, that was it.

Hector Valdez (12-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas stopped Luis Rios (25-6-1, 17 KOs) of Felipillo, Panama in the third round via knockout in a super bantamweight fight originally scheduled for eight rounds. Valdez won with time of 2:59 of the aforementioned round.

“I stuck to the game plan. I wanted to get some rounds in, so we started a little slower, but overall, I stuck to my game plan and came out victorious,” said Hector Valdez. “Today is a good day.”

“My opponent was tough; he is a hell of a fighter, but I knew that. These are the type of fights that I need because it boosts my ego.”

James “Crunch Time” Wilkins (9-1, 6 KOs) of Staten Island, New York defeated James Early (4-6) of Seat Pleasant, Maryland via unanimous decision in a six-round super featherweight bout. Wilkins won with scores of 58-56, 60-54 and 60-54.

“I’m happy to start my journey with Golden Boy,” said James Wilkins. “This is the first of many good fights that will happen. I have so much to learn and grow. As a young fighter, I know that there is so much more to the journey. Each fight is going to make me grow and learn more.”

Alex Martin (15-3, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois beat Angel Fierro (16-1-1, 12 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico via majority decision in an eight-round super lightweight fight. Martin won with scores 77-75 and 79-73, while one judge had it a 76-76 draw.

“My opponent was as tough as I thought he was going to be,” said Alex Martin. “He got a lot of boxing and a lot of heart. He put up a good fight, and congratulations to him and his team too.”

