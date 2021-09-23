How To Entertain Yourself Productively Online

You can entertain yourself in many ways using your computer, mobile device, or tablet. Your devices hold a range of exciting avenues to beat off boredom, but which of these ways is most productive? Keep reading this article to find out.

Write a film review online

According to this Statista article, the total film-related business in the United States is $42 billion. This data tells how hungry the American audience is for films. It means there is a strong market for film reviews as well. However, there is no separate data on this vertical as yet.

If you are on a high diet of Netflix films, you could fuel your passion by writing reviews on popular platforms. Let the whole wide world know what is Money Heist Season 5 all about. You can earn from your articles in many ways.

For instance, YouTube lets you monetize your content once you get more than 1,000 subscribers. However, you would have to produce quality content, and quite consistently. If you need a break from Netflix, however, you can play online games instead.

Become a boxing influencer

An average of 671,000 people watched boxing on HBO in the second quarter of 2017. This is a fantastic stat to know for someone who is passionate about this sport and wants to make a career out of it.

Share your passion and expertise with others by commentating on popular boxing sites. You can also do the same job on social media sites, such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Some top boxing sites are Muhammadali.com, Boxrec.com, Boxingscene.com and NYFights.com. Your earning opportunities are directly proportional to the traffic your content generates.

Become a podcaster

Broadcast your thoughts, opinions, predictions about the upcoming boxing matches by being a podcaster.

You don’t need exceptional skills to become a podcaster. A microphone, a podcasting platform, and a superb script, or an ability to improvise, these are the only things you require.

The American audience has a great appetite for podcasting. Podcasting generated approximately $842 million in America in 2020.

So if you have a flair for speaking, consider taking up podcasting as a career.

TikTok influencer

You can also share your expertise on TikTok. This platform has taken the United States by storm. There has been an 85% growth in TikTok viewership in the U.S during the period 2020-2021.

The average TikTok consumer is a young adult who has a very low attention span. To be successful, create 15-second videos that catch your viewers’ attention. Neil Patel has identified the following TikTok top marketing tips.

There are other ways as well by which you can leverage your creativity. If you love writing, then consider writing books on Kindle. This self-publishing platform from Amazon has disrupted the market significantly. Publishing your boxing guide on Kindle is quick and easy. Just upload your manuscript on Kindle, set a price, generate a cover, and publish your book. Make sure your content is original and adds value to your audience all the time.