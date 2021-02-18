How Boxers Can Improve Their Head Game While Outside of the Ring 

Boxing is just as much about as it is about strength and physical endurance. In fact, some of the best boxers in history were well aware of the important role of the mind. This is why it is rather unfortunate that the majority of athletes (and many coaches) tend to overlook such a crucial component of success. The good news is that there are plenty of ways to train your mind when you are not physically in the ring. Let us look at four powerful concepts and how to augment each with simple and rather fun activities.

Mental Relaxation

Boxers are required to deal with a fair share of short-term stress; particularly during the period immediately before a match. This is why developing a “quiet mind” is extremely beneficial. They can focus upon the task at hand as opposed to being concerned with extraneous variables (such as the eventual outcome) that are yet to be determined. Playing online concentration games is an excellent way to embrace a sense of mental relaxation before an important event.

Alertness and Mental Stamina

Boxing is a game of strategy. Assuming that all other things are equal, those who emerge victorious tend to be individuals who can keep their head in the game for the long run. Developing a sense of mental stamina offers numerous benefits. It will allow the fighter to retain a sharp mindset as the round progress. Furthermore, this is an excellent way to avoid becoming frustrated and subsequently making common mistakes. Memory games will help to foster this mode of thinking.

Quick Thinking

Fighters need to be just as quick with their thoughts as fast on their feet. This involves reducing reaction times so that movements (such as avoiding a punch) become automatic and even instinctual. Believe it or not, common online games such as virtual blackjack are great ways to begin. As fast reaction times are often key in terms of achieving a winning hand, card games can be a worthwhile hobby to adopt during any downtime.

Visual Acuity

It can be difficult to track the moves of an opponent, especially one who is known for having a great deal of speed. This is the very same quality which Mike Tyson possessed, often being able to slip past his opponents due to sheer speed. So, it only stands to reason that visual acuity should play an important part of any well-rounded training regime. Interestingly enough, simple platforms such as timed point-and-click games will help to decrease the mind’s reaction time. This can then be applied during real-world situations in the ring. The good news is that there are countless hidden object games to choose from and the majority of these are absolutely free to play.

Mental alertness can often spell the difference between a successful fighter and one who is unable to rise above a certain skill level. Feel free to bookmark this page for future reference or inspiration if desired.