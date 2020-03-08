Hector Roca Is 80, Join Us In A Celebration of His Awesomeness

No one doesn’t like Hector Roca. Oh, maybe there’s someone out there with poor judgement who doesn’t dig Hector, but you get my point.

At the famed and fabled Gleason’s Gym, the amiable tutor is a fixture, a pillar, a gem of a being who is a credit to the gym, and the sport. In that vein, Gleason’s Gym will celebrate the man and his service to the sport on April 2, 2020.

Grab a ticket here, and know you will be enjoying stellar anecdotes and a convivial atmosphere, organized to give just due to our friend, who recently turned 80. Now, depending upon which of his four Facebook accounts you consult, the date is different.

But our fondness for Hector is cemented. Join us at a gala to laud him; and as an extra inducement to insure your attendance, proceeds from the party will go to a most worthy cause, the Give A Kid A Dream foundation.