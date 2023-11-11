Worldwide
Harlem Eubank Fight Results: Chris’ Nephew Stops Schwarzkopf
Harlem Eubank stopped Timo Schwarzkopf to win the WBO Global junior welterweight title on Friday, in England.
Eubank, now 19-0 with 8 KOs, did it in his hometown, summoning memories of uncle Chris Eubank Sr defending his world title in the 90s.
Fans at Brighton Centre saw Harlem Eubank, son to Chris' late brother Simon, floor Schwarzkopf in the third.
They also saw game Schwarzkopf (32 years old; now 22-6; first time getting stopped, pro since 2010) get to his feet but the ref halted it in the 11th, 42 seconds in.
Harlem Eubank told Channel 5, which showed the scrap: “It was great. I am the WBO Global champion. Timo doesn't get stopped but I showed what I can do.
“I can move, I can dance and I can sting them. I dropped him early, showed the perserverance and got the finish. That was the special homecoming I wanted. Look at the support, it's crazy and it was a beautiful reception from my home people.”
His dad Simon fought from 1984 to 1992, compiling a 7-20 mark.
Full Results from Brighton, Prior To Harlem Eubank Victory
Ben Andrews 39-37 Patryk Polasik
Oliver Zaren 60-55 Bahadur Karami
Tiernan Bradley 60-52 Michal Bulik
JP O'Meara 38-37 Karl Sampson
Sultan Zaurbek WTKO6 Sergio Sosa
Tom Welland WTKO4 Francisco Rodriguez
Tommy Welch WRTD4 Jonathan Vergara
Lerrone Richards 79-74 Mickey Ellison
Harlem Eubank WTKO11 Timo Schwarzkopf
Roman Fury WKO3 Bradley Davies
Harvey Dykes 40-36 Erik Nazaryan