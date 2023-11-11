Worldwide

Harlem Eubank Fight Results: Chris' Nephew Stops Schwarzkopf

Worldwide

Power Hitter Jamel Herring Next Fight Options

New York UFC & MMA Betting USA Worldwide

Sabatini vs Lopes Prediction: Grappler’s Delight at the Garden

UFC & MMA Betting USA

Frevola vs Saint-Denis Prediction: Expect an All-Out War

Announcements New York News Worldwide

Pereira vs Procházka Prediction: Fight of The Year?

Worldwide

Jermall Charlo vs Jose Benavidez Jr: Smack Is Talked

Worldwide

Jake Paul Next Fight: Who is Andre August?

Worldwide

Anthony Joshua Talks Candidly To Louis Theroux

Worldwide

Callum Walsh Is Being Promoted Very Well

Worldwide

NYF Prospect Watch: Demontaze Duncan, from Louisville

Worldwide

Harlem Eubank Fight Results: Chris’ Nephew Stops Schwarzkopf

Published

on

Harlem Eubank Fight Results: Chris’ Nephew Stops Schwarzkopf
Photos courtesy Wasserman Boxing

Harlem Eubank stopped Timo Schwarzkopf to win the WBO Global junior welterweight title on Friday, in England.

Eubank, now 19-0 with 8 KOs, did it in his hometown, summoning memories of uncle Chris Eubank Sr defending his world title in the 90s.

Fans at Brighton Centre saw Harlem Eubank, son to Chris' late brother Simon, floor Schwarzkopf in the third.

They also saw game Schwarzkopf (32 years old; now 22-6; first time getting stopped, pro since 2010) get to his feet but the ref halted it in the 11th, 42 seconds in.

He lives in Stuttgart, where my mother grew up, for the record.

Harlem Eubank beat Schwarzkopf from Kosovo on Nov. 10, 2023

Eubank felt the love, in the same joint his dad defended a strap

Harlem Eubank told Channel 5, which showed the scrap: “It was great. I am the WBO Global champion. Timo doesn't get stopped but I showed what I can do.

“I can move, I can dance and I can sting them. I dropped him early, showed the perserverance and got the finish. That was the special homecoming I wanted. Look at the support, it's crazy and it was a beautiful reception from my home people.”

His dad Simon fought from 1984 to 1992, compiling a 7-20 mark.

The Eubank family is a fighting family

Eubank was born “Eubanks”

Full Results from Brighton, Prior To Harlem Eubank Victory

Ben Andrews 39-37 Patryk Polasik

Oliver Zaren 60-55 Bahadur Karami

Tiernan Bradley 60-52 Michal Bulik

JP O'Meara 38-37 Karl Sampson

Sultan Zaurbek WTKO6 Sergio Sosa

Tom Welland WTKO4 Francisco Rodriguez

Tommy Welch WRTD4 Jonathan Vergara

Lerrone Richards 79-74 Mickey Ellison

Richards got the W in Brighton

Richards is coming toward a step up career definer, possibly

Harlem Eubank WTKO11 Timo Schwarzkopf

Roman Fury WKO3 Bradley Davies

Harvey Dykes 40-36 Erik Nazaryan

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading