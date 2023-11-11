Harlem Eubank Fight Results: Chris’ Nephew Stops Schwarzkopf

Harlem Eubank stopped Timo Schwarzkopf to win the WBO Global junior welterweight title on Friday, in England.

Eubank, now 19-0 with 8 KOs, did it in his hometown, summoning memories of uncle Chris Eubank Sr defending his world title in the 90s.

Fans at Brighton Centre saw Harlem Eubank, son to Chris' late brother Simon, floor Schwarzkopf in the third.

They also saw game Schwarzkopf (32 years old; now 22-6; first time getting stopped, pro since 2010) get to his feet but the ref halted it in the 11th, 42 seconds in.

Harlem Eubank told Channel 5, which showed the scrap: “It was great. I am the WBO Global champion. Timo doesn't get stopped but I showed what I can do.

“I can move, I can dance and I can sting them. I dropped him early, showed the perserverance and got the finish. That was the special homecoming I wanted. Look at the support, it's crazy and it was a beautiful reception from my home people.”

His dad Simon fought from 1984 to 1992, compiling a 7-20 mark.

Full Results from Brighton, Prior To Harlem Eubank Victory

Ben Andrews 39-37 Patryk Polasik

Oliver Zaren 60-55 Bahadur Karami

Tiernan Bradley 60-52 Michal Bulik

JP O'Meara 38-37 Karl Sampson

Sultan Zaurbek WTKO6 Sergio Sosa

Tom Welland WTKO4 Francisco Rodriguez

Tommy Welch WRTD4 Jonathan Vergara

Lerrone Richards 79-74 Mickey Ellison

Harlem Eubank WTKO11 Timo Schwarzkopf

Roman Fury WKO3 Bradley Davies

Harvey Dykes 40-36 Erik Nazaryan