Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia Weigh-In Report: No Scale Fails

BREAKING: Robert Whittaker vs Dricus du Plessis

Lucindo vs Walker Prediction: Expect the Judges Scorecards on Saturday

Tavares vs Silva Prediction: Fight of the Night Potential In Co-Main Event

Zachary Ochoa Still Zungry, Craving Action

Oscar De La Hoya: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Is a 50-50 Fight

UFC Stream: Where To Watch Pavlovich Vs Blaydes Fight Night?

UFC Vegas 71: Weigh In Results

Bob Arum 4/20 Special: Talking Merits of Sativa, Loma Haney, Inoue Fulton Reset, More

Davis Garcia Presser Report: Promises of Broken Jaws, Oscar v Leonard Beefing, More

The Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia weigh-in featured no scale fail, one day away from the most anticipated prizefight of the first half of 2023. This is a 136 pound max catchweight scrap.

The Baltimore man Davis hit 135.1 on the scale, while Garcia, the fast-handed Cali boxer, was 135 1/2 pounds.

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis sort it out on April 22, 2023 at T-Mobile in Las Vegas

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis sort it out on April 22, 2023 at T-Mobile in Las Vegas

They jawed during the stare down, of course, with Tom Brown taking his customary spot as burly encourager of relative peacefulness. It worked, kind of. Gervonta really yapped at Ryan, who told Brown it was cool, he needed no wall between the two. Tank barked at Ryan, and then put his hands on Ryan a lil, and Ryan shoved back a tiny bit. Gervonta and Bernard Hopkins, of Golden Boy, were jawing heatedly.

Garcia spoke to Ariel Helwani after the Ryan Garcia weigh-in. “My focus is on Gervonta Davis…I’m ready to destroy him,” Garcia said. He didn’t really know what was said, he told Helwani, he just wants to eat and fight.

Gervonta was asked what happened. He said him and Hopkins jawed, and that Hopkins should let the young uns be scrappy. “Knockout,” he promised, when Helwani asked for a prediction.

Jimmy Lennon Jr did the emcee duties at the Ryan Garcia weigh-in. He enjoyed the presence of weed hawker Mike Tyson up on the stage.

Yamaguchi Falcao from Brazil was 166 1/2, while David Morrell Jr of Cuba was 167 3/4. Falcao opted for shades as he did the face-off with Morrell, did that mean anything? Did it mean anything that he’s been saying he will KO Morrell? We will have to wait to see.

The Philly/LA fighter Gabe Rosado was 167 1/4, while the Uzbek Bektemir Melikuziev was 167 1/4. Rosado stopped him in their first face-off in June 2021, in round three. Rosado is 1-4 in his last five, the Bek win being the lone bright spot.

Mexico’s Kevin Salgado was 159 1/4, while foe Elijah Garcia from Arizona was 159 1/4 before the Ryan Garcia weigh-in.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

