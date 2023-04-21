Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia Weigh-In Report: No Scale Fails

The Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia weigh-in featured no scale fail, one day away from the most anticipated prizefight of the first half of 2023. This is a 136 pound max catchweight scrap.

The Baltimore man Davis hit 135.1 on the scale, while Garcia, the fast-handed Cali boxer, was 135 1/2 pounds.

They jawed during the stare down, of course, with Tom Brown taking his customary spot as burly encourager of relative peacefulness. It worked, kind of. Gervonta really yapped at Ryan, who told Brown it was cool, he needed no wall between the two. Tank barked at Ryan, and then put his hands on Ryan a lil, and Ryan shoved back a tiny bit. Gervonta and Bernard Hopkins, of Golden Boy, were jawing heatedly.

Garcia spoke to Ariel Helwani after the Ryan Garcia weigh-in. “My focus is on Gervonta Davis…I’m ready to destroy him,” Garcia said. He didn’t really know what was said, he told Helwani, he just wants to eat and fight.

Gervonta was asked what happened. He said him and Hopkins jawed, and that Hopkins should let the young uns be scrappy. “Knockout,” he promised, when Helwani asked for a prediction.

Jimmy Lennon Jr did the emcee duties at the Ryan Garcia weigh-in. He enjoyed the presence of weed hawker Mike Tyson up on the stage.

Yamaguchi Falcao from Brazil was 166 1/2, while David Morrell Jr of Cuba was 167 3/4. Falcao opted for shades as he did the face-off with Morrell, did that mean anything? Did it mean anything that he’s been saying he will KO Morrell? We will have to wait to see.

The Philly/LA fighter Gabe Rosado was 167 1/4, while the Uzbek Bektemir Melikuziev was 167 1/4. Rosado stopped him in their first face-off in June 2021, in round three. Rosado is 1-4 in his last five, the Bek win being the lone bright spot.

Mexico’s Kevin Salgado was 159 1/4, while foe Elijah Garcia from Arizona was 159 1/4 before the Ryan Garcia weigh-in.