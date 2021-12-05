Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz Do Weigh In, Obligatory Shovin’

Confession: Today, this Saturday early afternoon, I asked on social media how fired up people are to see Gervonta Davis fight Isaac Cruz.

I got reminded, real quick, naw, they don’t fight tonight, they fight tomorrow (Sunday) evening. Oh, but Gervonta and Cruz did weigh in today, as did the other combatants on the Premier Boxing Champions card unfolding at Staples Center in LA, portions of which will screen on Showtime pay per view.

The weigh-in proceeded smoothly, basically, the drama you see in the pics was the regulation formula weigh-in behavior, a lil love shove (see above) always helps helps to get the collective blood pumping.

Check out this snap by Esther Lin, as junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora towers over promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, and foe Sergio Garcia.