Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz Do Weigh In, Obligatory Shovin’

Published

3 hours ago

on

Confession: Today, this Saturday early afternoon, I asked on social media how fired up people are to see Gervonta Davis fight Isaac Cruz.

I got reminded, real quick, naw, they don’t fight tonight, they fight tomorrow (Sunday) evening. Oh, but Gervonta and Cruz did weigh in today, as did the other combatants on the Premier Boxing Champions card unfolding at Staples Center in LA, portions of which will screen on Showtime pay per view.

The weigh-in proceeded smoothly, basically, the drama you see in the pics was the regulation formula weigh-in behavior, a lil love shove (see above) always helps helps to get the collective blood pumping.

Check out this snap by Esther Lin, as junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora towers over promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, and foe Sergio Garcia.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

