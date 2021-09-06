Gambling In New York: Everything You Need to Know

The gambling industry has been growing at an impressive rate over the past years. The industry’s value on the global level is projected to reach $876 billion by 2026. The internet and the growth of online casinos with great value propositions like Fair Go no deposit bonus codes have contributed to this growth. The Covid-19 pandemic has also created a shift from the limiting casino venue spaces to online gambling, which has, of course, further catalyzed its growth.

New York is among the world’s most popular tourist destinations and the world’s sports hub. There are tons of entertainment opportunities in New York and a big population, which makes it a place of interest for the gambling community.

Here is what you need to know about New York’s gambling scene.

1. Sports betting is legal

The first question anyone would ask is whether gambling is legal in New York. It is important to note that the state’s constitution prohibits gambling. However, there are several exceptions. For instance, sports betting is very legal. State-run lotteries are allowed to operate betting on sports like horse racing. Several casinos have also been set up, and betting activities carried out for charity projects. Online gambling, on the other hand, is yet to be legalized. However, many casinos are already offering some online action, and the residents are also gambling online.

2. Taxes

Gambling income is taxable in New York. This applies to all types of gambling. That is from casino gambling, online gambling, racetrack and even sportsbook gambling. How does that happen? There is an existing system that triggers notifications to IRS when your winnings surpass a certain threshold. Most of the time, the taxes are automatically held back during your payout. Generally, gambling winnings are subject to 24% of the federal tax rate. Does this mean that players are obliged to report their gambling income?

The answer is yes. Note that the IRS has a record of the income you make from gambling winnings. This only means that failure to report can attract interest on the amount owed and other penalties.

3. There is a rise in online gambling

Just like in other parts of the world, New York has not been immune to the rise in online gambling. Technology advancements and increased ownership of smartphones have been the biggest motivator for the adoption of online gambling.

In a state where more people are working online, shopping online, ordering food online, you can only expect that the people’s entertainment is also online. The availability of options in terms of where people can gamble has also led to a massive increase in the number of gamblers in the state. People now have the option of not going to casino venues and instead taking the most convenient route, which is gambling online.

4. Where to bet in New York

Unless you are betting online, finding a place to sports bet can be a bit challenging. Note that the state has assigned specific casinos for this betting activity. The only way you can bet and not get in trouble with the authorities is by doing it in the four Upstate casinos. They are full-service casinos operated by an Indian nation.

More so, you can also place bets at sportsbooks.



The future of online casinos in New York

Compared to most of the other states, New York is likely the most regulated betting market. Gambling is illegal, with exceptions only made for sports betting. Betting income is taxed, and there are underlying operations for casino operators.

Online gambling is a trend in other American states. Will the trend continue even in New York?

1. Will the state legalize online gambling?

The possibility of the state’s authorities legalizing online gambling is high. The reasons will be the same as for other states. Gambling is a revenue-generating industry, and New York will be glad to have it running to make more money for the state. The future of mobile gambling is, therefore, bright.

While this is the case, no one knows when it will be made legal.

2. The trend will be a success

This will be subject to the state making the activity legal. If this happens, you can expect the online gambling trend to become as successful as in other countries. The reasons for the success include the fact that online gambling is versatile.

Unlike the limited number of sports and games people get now, online casinos will provide them with flexibility. There will be hundreds of games they can choose from, a wide range of casinos they can register on, and of course, the convenience of betting from their homes or wherever they are.

The other factor that will trigger the success of online casinos and widespread adoption is availability. Online casino sites operate 24/7, which also offers the convenience of being able to gamble at a time that works best for you.

The casinos will also come with safety and especially in terms of privacy. No one will be able to know that you indulge in gambling activity unless you want them to.

Conclusion

Mobile betting is yet to establish itself in New York, like in the case of the surrounding states. However, its adoption is imminent as the state is considering legalizing it within its laws. Currently, sports betting is legal with a few assigned operators. It is safe to say that the gambling space in New York is highly regulated.