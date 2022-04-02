Gabe Rosado: This Fight Definitely Puts Me In Position To Pick And Choose What I Can Do

Gabe Rosado is willing to move up to 175-pounds to accomplish his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion.

The perennial contender, however, has unfinished business at 168-pounds. Rosado (25-14-1, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia returns to the ring on April 9 against Shane Mosley Jr. at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The scheduled 10-round bout will take place on the undercard of the 135-pound main event featuring the long-awaited return of Ryan Garcia as he takes on Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe.

A year ago, Rosado reinvigorated his career with an upset third-round knockout of Bektemir Melikuziev but moved down to 160-pounds for the first time in two years for a bout unbeaten Jaime Munguia, who outworked him for a unanimous decision win last fall.

Mosley (17-4, 10 KOs) was last seen coming out on the raw end of a controversial majority decision to Jason Quigley last May.

While Rosado concedes that Mosley looked improved against Quigley, he noted that neither is particularly impressive.

“I don't think Quigley is on my level, either. So whether he looked good against Quigley or not, it doesn't really matter to me because I don't think [either] of them are on my level,” Rosado stated to NYFights.

“Yeah, he looked good against an [average] fighter. But I'm a different kind of fighter, so that's why it's important that I make a statement and get a knockout win.”

Once Rosado defeats Mosley, the 35-year-old will pursue title opportunities at super middleweight and light heavyweight. Some names in the mix are current WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) and undisputed 168-pound titleholder Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs), who will move up to 175-pounds on May 7 to challenge unbeaten Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“If the [Charlo] fight is at 168, absolutely [I'll take the fight], but who knows [what will happen]. He's a Showtime fighter; I'm a DAZN fighter, so obviously, you have to look at that as far as networks go.

“My goal right now is to focus on Mosley and put on a performance that I know I'm gonna put, which is spectacular, knock him out, and get him out of there. And Canelo holds all the titles at 168. Canelo knows obviously that Mexico vs. Puerto Rico is always that great matchup. If not, I would like to go to 175 as well and test the waters at 175. There's a lot of great champions there as well. This fight definitely puts me in position to pick and choose what I can do.”