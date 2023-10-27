Fury vs Ngannou Weigh In: Both Are BIG

Fury vs Ngannou weigh in is complete.

No surprise, Tyson Fury is a big lad, and so is MMA ace Francis Ngannou. In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia the battlers took to a stage and stepped on the scale.

Fury, age 35, was 277, same as he was for the third Deontay Wilder fight. He stayed clothed, so factor that in.

Ngannou, age 37, was 272. The UFC heavyweight limit is 265, for the record.

Famed emcee Michael Buffer talked up The Kingdom Arena, which will be the site for the spectacle. He announced “The Predator” and then “The Gypsy King.”

Fury and Ngannou Jawed Lightly After Weighing In

They jawed, but playfully. Fury looked to test the strength of the underdog, laying his weight into him, and Ngannou didn’t budge.

Fury looked loose as heck, he had fun playing to the watchers. He did put on a stern face for some pics.

Fury had his usual fun, declaring that yeah, he thinks Ngannou “is a big fat sausage.” He promised to make the night short, because “we're not paid for long.” He said he doesn't care about Ngannou's reading on a punch-force monitor.

He said the sport is the sweet science, skills matter, and that will show on Saturday.

He said he will KO Ngannou, then take a week off, and then will come for “the other guy,” Oleksandr Usyk.

Eff Bombs From Tyson Fury At Fury vs Ngannou Weigh In

He used spicy language, “emeffer,” and the presenter apologized. Fury responded: “Yes, I need to apologize, if there's anybody out there that doesn't like my language, get the eff out that door!”

The Cameroon-born Ngannou, who showed up with UFC's Israel Adesyana, said after the weight was registered that he's so pumped to almost start. He was told that he was the hardest puncher in the world, according to Guinness. Yep, he can crack, he said.

Prep with Mike Tyson was swell, he said.

“And the newwwwww,” said Tyson, smiling, lifting Ngannou's arm, as Ngannou said he was ready to rock.

Fury vs Ngannou Weigh-In Report Continued

Boxing royalty Roy Jones showed up for the Fury vs Ngannou weigh-in.

He said that he's pumped, because with Showtime leaving, we need platforms. The Saudi squad going all in on boxing is wonderful for the sport, RJJ said.

He expects Fury to see what Ngannou has for a couple rounds, then he'll turn it up. “Work the body, go for a knockout,” Jones counseled Ngannou.

—David Adeleye holds a 12-0 record, he's slated to see Serb Emir Ahmatovic, 12-2. He spoke to the presenters, and said this isn't all that big a deal. He will rest and think about winning, he said.

–Watching the Fury vs Ngannou weigh-in presentation, we were informed Usyk will indeed be ringside to watch Fury vs Ngannou.

He's hoping Fury wins and comes out unscathed, so plans to go forward with Fury vs Usyk can proceed.