Fury vs. Chisora 3: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on Derek Chisora in the final fight of their trilogy which hopefully closes the chapter on their rivalry.

It could happen, Tyson Fury could lose his WBC heavyweight crown to 38 year old Derek Chisora, whom he has beaten twice already. It won’t.. but it could. Which is why NYFIGHTS will dutifully transcribe the action, round by round, of the Dec 3, 2022 Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora main event on ESPN+.

TYSON FURY VS. DEREK CHISORA 3 BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Tyson Fury is the favorite at -2500, and Derek Chisora is the underdog at +1000.

Tyson Fury: Decision +250; KO/TKO -300

Draw: +2500

Derek Chisora: Decision +2500; KO/TKO +160

TYSON FURY VS. DEREK CHISORA 3 LIVE ROUND BY ROUND RESULT

Round 1:

NYF Score:

TYSON FURY VS. DEREK CHISORA 3 LIVE FIGHT RESULTS