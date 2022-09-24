Floyd Mayweather Fights Tonight

Floyd Mayweather, the 45 year old Michigan native, is in action tonight, on pay per view. The event, called “Super RIZIN” pay-per-view event, has Mayweather fighting Mikuru Askakura in an exhibition match. The face-off unfolds at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The Floyd Mayweather exhibition will be distributed this evening (11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT start) by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $29.99. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming and Smart TV apps). The card is also available on PPV.com.

Super RIZIN Lineup

Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Catchweight

Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. (50-0,27 KO’s boxing), USA

Mikuru Askakura (16-3-0 MMA; click here to see his highlights), Toyohashim, Japan lbs.

Kickboxing – 3 X 3 – Catchweight

Nada Yoshinaro (41-6-1, 26 KOs), Japan

Bandasak So Trakunpet (pro debut), Thailand

Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Open Weight

Kouzi “Emperor” Tanaka (31-16-2, 10 KOs), Japan

Jizzy Mack (Ray Vinci Sadeghi), USA

MMA – 3 X 3 –Featherweights

Kota Miura (1-0-0), Japan

Bunchual Phonsungnoen (pro debut), Thailand

(subject to change)

