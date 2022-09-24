Connect with us

Floyd Mayweather Fights Tonight

Joyce vs. Parker Fight Results: Joe Joyce Gets KO Win In Round 11

Hannah Rankin Talks Sparring Claressa Shields, Training in Miami & More

Detroit Boxer Isiah Jones Shot and Killed, Allegedly By His Older Brother

Why You Should Watch Stevenson vs. Conceição Undercard

NYF Exclusive: Devin Haney Quietly Goes About Pursuing Greatness

Canelo v GGG 3: Just Say It Sucked

NYF Series Review of Hulu's 'MIKE': I Don't Wanna Be Like 'MIKE'

Thanks Be To Gennadiy Golovkin

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather, the 45 year old Michigan native, is in action tonight, on pay per view. The event, called “Super RIZIN” pay-per-view event, has Mayweather fighting Mikuru Askakura in an exhibition match. The face-off unfolds at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The Floyd Mayweather exhibition will be distributed this evening (11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT start) by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $29.99. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming and Smart TV apps). The card is also available on PPV.com.

Floyd Mayweather meets Mikuru Sakura in Japan on Sept. 24, 2022.

_____________________________________________________________________

Super RIZIN Lineup

Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Catchweight
Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. (50-0,27 KO’s boxing), USA
Mikuru Askakura (16-3-0 MMA; click here to see his highlights), Toyohashim, Japan lbs.

Kickboxing – 3 X 3 – Catchweight
Nada Yoshinaro (41-6-1, 26 KOs), Japan
Bandasak So Trakunpet (pro debut), Thailand

Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Open Weight
Kouzi “Emperor” Tanaka (31-16-2, 10 KOs), Japan
Jizzy Mack (Ray Vinci Sadeghi), USA

MMA – 3 X 3 –Featherweights
Kota Miura (1-0-0), Japan
Bunchual Phonsungnoen (pro debut), Thailand

(subject to change)
_____________________________________________________________________

About Integrated Sports Media: North America’s leading distributor of International Pay-Per-View and Closed-Circuit sports events has presented World Championship and world-class boxing matches featuring Evander Holyfield, Roy Jones, Jr., Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Rocky Martinez, Nicolai Valuev, Amir Kahn, Marco Antonio Barrera, Arthur Abraham, David Haye, John Ruiz, and Juan Manuel Lopez. In addition, Integrated Sports Media has distributed numerous international soccer matches showcasing the National Teams of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and the USA, as well as World Championship and world-class mixed martial arts events featuring Fedor Emelianenko, Tim Sylvia, Bobby Lashley, Bob Sapp, Jeff Monson, Roy Nelson and Floyd Mayweather.

