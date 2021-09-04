Fightnight Live Is Back, The Fourth-Year Series Hits Philly For Sept. 10 Show

FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS: KINGS BOXING TO AIR NINE BOUTS ON SEPT. 10 ON FLOCOMBAT, LIVE FROM 2300 ARENA IN SOUTH PHILLY

Pre-order now…. FloSports broadcast begins at 8 p.m. and subscription plans start at $12.50 per month

NEW YORK (Sept. 3, 2021) – Friday night fights are back on Sept. 10 in South Philly, as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE partners with Kings Promotions to air nine big bouts live from the famed 2300 Arena.

Popular Mid-Atlantic prospects will be featured beginning at 8 p.m. as familiar faces populate what’s sure to be an action-packed card to ring the closing bell on Summer 2021.

“We’re excited to be back at 2300 Arena with Marshall Kauffman and King’s Promotions next Friday night,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “Not only will the spotlight shine brightly on prospects like Greg Outlaw and Elijah Morales – not only will we feature a comeback bout for fan favorite Christian Carto – but it’s back to school time and we’re officially in session with Mykal “The Professor” Fox joining the venerable Michael Woods for ringside commentary. Myke should be, by rights, a newly-minted world champion right now if not for WBA and Minnesota commission injustice last month, but we’re pleased that he will bring his knowledge and expertise as one of Kings Boxing’s own takes the mic.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, the 8 p.m. card featuring nine scheduled bouts will air exclusively on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to deliver two shows per month – 24 boxing and MMA cards per year – via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month.

Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full slate of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2021-22.

“The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE crew always does a professional job and features a production which tells the stories of these young warriors,” said promoter Marshall Kauffman. “We’re thrilled to be able to work with their team and provide a big-time platform for these prospects on FloSports.”

On Friday, Sept. 10, welterweight Outlaw (8-1, 3 KOs) of Bowie, Md., meets Edgar Torres (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of Woodbridge, Md., in an all “Old Line State” bout scheduled for six-rounds. The six-round co-feature will mark the much-anticipated return of popular 24 year-old South Philly bantamweight Carto (17-1, 11 KOs), who won his first 17 bouts before suffering his only loss on February 8, 2019, to Victor Ruiz at the 2300 Arena.

Unbeaten Elijah Morales (8-0, 4 KOs) of Trenton, N.J., Philly junior welterweight Quadir Albright (2-0, 2 KOs) and junior lightweight Julian Gonzalez (3-0, 3 KOs) test their perfect records.

Also, LeAnna Cruz of Allentown, Pa., makes her pro debut. That is LeAnna, below:

And more action– streaking welterweight Kashon Hutchinson (8-5, 2 KOs) looks to win his sixth-straight contest next Friday night.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE fall programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 89,000 fans and almost 101,000 followers.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 820 fighters and 23 promotions during 54 live event broadcasts from 24 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and FloCombat on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV. Follow Michael Woods on Twitter @Woodsy1069

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: www.FloSports.tv.