Fightnight Live Is Back, BIG TIME, With Mega-Show on Saturday, April 24

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE TO CARRY GIANT JETER PROMOTIONS CARD VIA FLOCOMBAT AND FACEBOOK, LIVE FROM PHILADELPHIA ON SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Pre-order now! FloSports to broadcast the evening’s main card at 7:30 p.m. and subscription plans begin at $12.50 per month.

Facebook to air FREE undercard matinee at 3 p.m.

NEW YORK (April 8, 2021) – Saturday night (and afternoon) will be alright for fighting this April 24, as Jeter Promotions has a monster card planned featuring more than 15 bouts. On that date, live from Philadelphia’s famed 2300 Arena, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE powered by Everlast returns to deliver all the action to fight fans, with the main card featuring rising stars from all across North America airing at 7:30 p.m. ET via FloCombat, and a hearty matinee undercard scheduled live and for free on Facebook.

The giant card and both the afternoon and evening broadcasts will be powered by Everlast. As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, the evening show featuring eight scheduled bouts will air exclusively on FloCombat. The 3 p.m. ET undercard, also featuring eight scheduled matchups, will be carried via Facebook’s FIGHTNIGHT LIVE channel.

“Fight fans should clear their calendars on April 24 and prepare to spend the day with FIGHTNIGHT LIVE, Jeter Promotions and broadcasters Michael Woods and our favorite unified world champion, Franchon Crews-Dezurn,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“We’re proud to partner with both FloSports and Facebook to deliver more than 15 matchups from 3 p.m. until late into the evening, and we’d like to thank Everlast, Eat Clean Bro, Elite Heat Water, the Showboat Hotel and all of our partners for helping to bring fans a monster day of boxing.”

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to deliver two shows per month – 24 boxing and MMA cards per year – via the subscription-based FloSports platform.

Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full slate of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2021-22.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 89,000 fans and almost 101,000 followers.

On Saturday, April 24, the Jeter Promotions main card begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and features a scheduled eight bouts. The event is headlined by an eight round super lightweight matchup featuring prospect Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (19-2-1, 7 KOs; pictured below) of Woodhaven, N.Y., who will take on solid veteran Evincii Dixon (10-25-2, 5 KOs). The 31-year-old Gonzalez gave former world champion Chris Algieri all he could handle in 2019, and is on a two-fight win streak.

Dixon, age 29, has a deceptive record. The Lancaster, Pa., athlete has been taking down favorites of late, including 7-0 Marcel Rivers, 7-2 Marqus Bates and 7-0 Joseph Bonas in his last outing.

Also featured on FloSports: Brandon Chambers (3-0-1, 1 KO), out of Gwynn Oak, Md., laces up the gloves in a four-round lightweight battle against a soon-to-be-named opponent. Colby Madison (8-2-2, 5 KOs) of Baltimore looks to make a statement in a six round heavyweight contest, while the “Heavyweight Pride of Nova Scotia,” Evan Harker, makes his professional debut in a separate bout. The evening card on FloCombat also features debuting lightweight Ray “The Scientist” Cuadrado of Ridgewood, N.Y. – once ranked the No. 7 amateur in the USA at 138 lbs. – plus Jaqeem Hutcherson of Forestville, Md., and others.

“We’re excited to bring an action-packed card with competitive matchups to Philly. It’ll be our first card in Philadelphia after putting on a number of cards in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia,” said promoter Tony Jeter.

“Because of COVID conditions, we’re splitting the card into a daytime show and a nighttime show. I think fighters and fight fans alike will be really happy to be a part of this much boxing in one day of action.”

The undercard featuring a scheduled eight bouts will air at 3 p.m. ET free to fight fans via Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE. Matinee action will feature Stephon Morris (4-1, 3 KOs) of Baltimore, Jahvel Joseph (3-0, 1 KO) of the Bronx, Nicky “The Bull” Vitone (4-0, 4 KOs) of Pine Brook, N.J., streaking super-welterweight Michael Lee (7-1, 5 KOs) of Orange, N.J., and others.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Spring 2021 shows on FloSports and Facebook will be officially announced in the coming weeks as athletic commissions approve event dates.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on giving a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 785 fighters and 23 promotions during 51 live event broadcasts from 24 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.flocombat.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and FloCombat on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.

