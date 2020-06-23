Fantastic College Boxing Tips for Students

Boxing is a renowned sport in the world with legends such as Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson having successful careers, and building legacies that will be as durable as some of our best Presidents and entertainers.

However, interested students have to start somewhere, and that is by taking up boxing as their sport in college. Choosing boxing is not for the faint-hearted. It involves a lot of sacrifices and focuses and there will be bruises and bumps—but there will be tremendous character development, too. So, here are some tips to guide interested students.

Have a Powerful Mindset

Boxing involves a lot of work. One has to be dedicated and consistent. A boxer has to sacrifice a lot in terms of time. You will also have to push yourself to your limits each day in training to get to the top. Having a strong mindset will help you push through. You will also have to avoid a lot of unnecessary distractions. Find ways to motivate yourself and a clear goal to drive you.

Take Care of Your Body

The first way of preserving your body is by eating healthy. Eat the right foods that provide the energy you need for your vigorous training. Be sure to watch your calories and avoid foods with ingredients that might tempt you with sugar and fat and sodium, but will just hinder your training in the long run.

You also need to be getting enough sleep. Sleep is essential for a boxer since it’s time that you let muscles rejuvenate from your training sessions. Get at least 8 hours, if possible. Enough sleep leaves you refreshed, and you are likely to be more focused on the next training session.

Protect Your Image

For any serious student taking up boxing, your image is an essential aspect of your journey. Maintain a good reputation. In this age of social media, students sometimes show off a reckless side in their pictures and videos. These can be posted with little thought, but could be dangerous in the future, when a prospective employer scans your social media footprint.

The internet does not forget, and having a scandal attached to your name will ward off any potential scholarships. Keep your head down and focus on your craft.

Don’t Forget About Your Studies

Your studies are essential if you wish to advance as a college boxer. Recognize that there is a lot of competition in each sport, and there may be others at your skill level. Having better grades will give you some competitive advantages. Colleges value both knowledge and talent. So, maintain good grades too.

Be Informed about Scholarships

Always find ways to stay ahead in terms of recruitment information. Identify boxing scholarship early and apply for as many as you can. To avoid resentment and regrets like ‘why didn’t I write my paper?’ it’s good to note that some of these applications require articles that introduce you to the recruiting board. Make yourself present for all the opportunities, and you will be in a position to land one when one opens up.

Have a Good Training System

Training is key in boxing. You need to apply different forms of workouts to your routine.

For example, you can start modestly, and then build up, to lengthier runs, at higher speeds. Try to sprint towards the end of your jogging to improve your endurance, and mimic how you’ll feel after putting together a sweet flurry of punches.

Perform interval training after warming up. The intensity of interval training resembles the energy demands of real boxing rounds, so you need to invest in them.

Add rope skipping to your workout to increase your coordination and burn extra calories.

Don’t Over Rely On the Coach

You need to be self-driven. Make the most out of having a coach. However, don’t rely on coaches excessively. You should be able to motivate yourself and perform without supervision. Coaches might not always be there, and sometimes they might even move on, and you might have to cope on your own. Learn to adapt and don’t be complacent.

Closing Remarks

College boxing requires a lot of physical and mental toughness. Resilience is what determines the fate of most boxers. For students with aspirations of becoming future boxers, nothing is impossible, and you just need to believe and work for it every day of your life. The above tips should only guide you, and are not an exact roadmap. Everyone’s path is different.