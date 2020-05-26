Facebook’s Fightnight Live Introducing New $5.00 Pay Per View Option

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE, THE FACEBOOK FIGHT SPORT PLATFORM, UNVEILS NEW $5 PAY PER VIEW OPTION TO HELP FIGHTERS GET BACK INTO THE RING IN JUNE

Interactive Facebook series enables regional promoters, club shows to get back in business while maintaining social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – As America continues to face the public health and economic challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic, many questions exist for fighters and regional/club show combat sports promoters. When will we be back in the ring? If empty arenas are mandated to slow the spread of COVID, how will fans be able to support us? Without ticket sales, how can our business survive?

With more than nine million views and 48 broadcasts under its belt, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast looks to meet those difficult interrogatories head-on. The interactive, fan-friendly Facebook series which has given a global platform to nearly 800 fighters since May 2017 now gives regional shows and club promoters a Pay Per View option, enabling the bell to ring once again in early June. The Nov. 23, 2019 show, below, did 465,000 views.

“This has been a challenging time for so many, and we’re incredibly pleased to introduce a Facebook option that can enable fight cards to happen safely, with socially-distanced crowds or even without fans in the stands,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“The top promoters in boxing and MMA have lucrative broadcast and streaming deals, but regional/club promoters have limited options without ticket revenue. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV can be a path forward; a public health-conscious and financially-responsible way to get fighters fighting again.”

Contracts have been issued, and FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Summer 2020 PPV shows will be officially announced in the coming weeks as athletic commissions approve event dates.

For three-straight years, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has served combat sports fans and fighters alike by providing a far-reaching, free platform. With more than 100,000 Facebook followers comprising a loyal base that has translated to massive online audiences event-after-event, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV has the ability to get fighters fighting and promoters promoting at a reasonable price point to the fan.

Promoters can set the PPV cost for their events, however FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV is recommended at a $5 price point.

“Thanks to the steadfast commitment from our partners at Everlast, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV shows will be affordable for fan consumption and the low production price point will enable promoters to get their fighters back in the ring as soon as they can get commission-approved, safe dates,” said Fratto (see below). “And of course, the safety of the fighters, officials and everyone involved will be paramount. Our production crews will operate with masks, social distancing and will even work offsite, REMI-style, when appropriate.”

Now beginning its fourth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 760 fighters and 20 promotions during 48 live event broadcasts from 21 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Since May 11, 2017, the numbers on the 48-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have shown promise and potential for the platform with an average of 192,840 views per event and more than 9.2 million total views the franchise. From Sept. 2018 to Aug. 2019, 25 FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Season II shows reached more than 6.5 million fans and averaged more than 263,000 views.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” (594,447) from the Sands in Bethlehem, the Nov. 2019 “Star Boxing Paramount Punchout” (477,015) on Long Island, the June 2019 “CES Comeback at Foxwoods” (428,887), the Dec. 2018 “Queens and Kings of Queens Card” (379,758) in New York, the Nov. 2018 “Hard Hitting Showtime Collaboration” (372,662) and the Dec. 2018 “Roy Jones Jr. Texas Throwdown” (318,886) all logged 300,000 or more views, and collectively the 48-show series has seen a total of more than 9,256,322 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 500,000 collective live post engagements(almost 11,000 per show), including more than 385,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 71,000 comments and more than 24,000 shares.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” from the Sands in Bethlehem set a new bar with 594,447 views. The Sept. 2017 DiBella Entertainment card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves” and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” set a new high-water mark for shares with 2,182.

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has almost 90,500 fans and more than 102,000 followers.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Deontay Wilder and Dustin Poirier, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.

