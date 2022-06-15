Ex Champ Luis Concepcion Of Panama Meets Juan Lopez Friday, Watch On ProBox TV

PANAMA CITY, Panama (June 15, 2022): Former two-division world champion Luis “Nica” Concepcion (39-9, 28 KOs) will look to shine in front of a hometown crowd against Venezuelan Juan “Pequita” Lopez (15-8-1,14 KOs) in the co-main event of Cardoso-Huertas this Friday, June 17 at La Doce Sports Center in Panama City, Panama.

The event, which is promoted by ProBox Promotions with Master Promotions and All Star Boxing, Inc., will be streamed live globally on ProBox TV beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Concepcion is a 36-year-old who has had a career of many ups and down.

In 2009, he defeated Omar Salado to become the WBA Interim Flyweight Champion. He was then elevated to full champion after several defenses. In 2015, Concepcion then captured the interim WBA title at 115 pounds with a stoppage win over David Sanchez and later became full champion by defeating Kohei Kono the following year.

Concepcion would eventually lose the title to Khalid Yafai, but once again captured the interim version of the WBA 112-pound belt in 2020, a title he then lost to undefeated Artem Dalakian. The hard-hitting Concepcion has also had tough fights against Carlos Cuadras and Andrew Moloney in a career spanning more than 15 years.

Lopez, on his end, will not be giving up any advantages in the traditional sense. Though he is from Venezuela, he has fought in Panama 10 times and has held his own against prospects such Orlando Peñalba, with whom he fought to draw in a battle contested at 118 pounds.

Also on the card are the following bouts:

Gilberto “Cacique” Pedroza (20-9-2, 8 KOs) of La Palma, Panama will participate in an eight-round flyweight bout against Pedro Villegas (13-2, 4 KOs) of Quito, Ecuador.

To start the broadcast, rising middleweight prospect and 2020 Olympian Darelle Valsaint (3-0, 2 KOs) of Orlando, Florida will face Encarnacion Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica in a six-round bout.

# # #

ABOUT PROBOX TV

ProBox TV is the first and only global sports streaming and media company dedicated exclusively to the sport of professional boxing. Founded by former CEO of Iron Mike Productions Garry Jonas in partnership with the legendary Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi, ProBox TV’s mission is to deliver real boxing fans an improved experience when watching and following the sport—all for the nominal monthly price of $1.99.

Download the ProBox TV app or visit www.ProBoxTV.com to learn more. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit.