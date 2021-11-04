Everything We Know About Tommy Fury and Jake Paul’s Upcoming Bout

Whether we like it or not, the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake Paul, are raking in millions and millions from their “boxing careers.” So far, Logan has fought the bigger name, in former multi-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather and with a rumoured bout against Mike Tyson on the horizon, the 26-year-old is proving that no fight (against senior ultra legends, anyway) is off the table.

Jake, the younger of the two YouTubers, hasn’t traded blows with names quite as big in his four bouts thus far, with his last fight against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, which ended in split decision, his most lucrative yet.

Up next for the 24-year-old is Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, and it promises to be another blockbuster bout with tens of millions of dollars made from Pay Per Views and tickets. So, with the big announcement made recently, let’s take a look at everything we know about the fight. Read on to find out more!

When and where will the bout take place?

After months of speculation, the fight will take place in Florida, where Paul resides in a $10 million mansion, on December 18th.

The Hard Rock Stadium, the home of NFL franchise Miami Dolphins, was tipped as a likely destination for the bout. However, it has been confirmed that it will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, which has the capability to hold 21,500 spectators.

What do the bookmakers say?

With Fury coming from a fighting family and boasting more experience with a record of 7-0, it is no surprise that sites like Betdaq are favouring the 22-year-old to extend his unbeaten record with a victory against Paul. At 8/15, the Brit is the clear favourite, with Paul less fancied at odds of around 7/4. The draw is 9/1.

What has Fury said about the fight?

Fury, who recently jetted off to Las Vegas to start his training camp, called out the YouTuber after comfortably beating Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Paul’s fight against Woodley in Cleveland, Ohio back in August.

Fury had this to say: “Jake Paul should have an easy night, so he’s got no excuse in not taking the fight. Let’s get it on Jake Paul. I’ve done my bit, now you do your bit tonight.

“There’s no excuses now, you’ve seen everybody here and I’ve had the biggest cheer in the place. There’s no excuses, no running, no hiding, I want you next you bum. Let’s get it on.”

What has Paul said about the fight?

As usual, Paul has done a lot of talking in the build up to this bout, most notably claiming that he will give Fury an additional $500,000 if the Brit wins. However, if Paul is victorious, the 22-year-old must change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ — a clause Fury has agreed to.

When announcing the fight, Paul tweeted: “Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye.”

Who’s on the undercard?

Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano, who is the unified featherweight champion, is going to feature in the co-main event again in Miami after beating Yamileth Mercado in Ohio, while Daniel Dubois is also tipped to jet to Florida for his second appearance on a Paul undercard.