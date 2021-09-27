Elbir hoping his ‘bigger fire’ will be enough to engulf Eubank Jr

GERMAN middleweight Sven Elbir has warned Chris Eubank Jr that he is coming for ‘everything that he has’ when he takes on the Brighton boxer at Wembley.

Elbir is determined to turn the form book on its head and shock the bookies with Eubank Jr trading at 1/33 to win their clash in October. While Eubank is targeting a world title bout, Elbir knows a win over the British fighter will propel his standing in world terms and put him in with his own chance of a crack at the middleweight elite, reports British Gambler, UK sports betting aggregator.

With the build up to Anthony Joshua’s defeat against Oleksandr Usyk all about the potential of a clash with Tyson Fury, the boxing world knows the dangers of not focusing on the challenge right in front of you.

And the media has spent much of the last couple of months getting Eubank to talk about other fighters, a lot of the chat leading up to October’s clash has concerned who he will face next – Billy Joe Saunders and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez among the names mentioned.

But while a move to super-middleweight is always on the cards for Eubank, there is potential for a showdown with Gennady Golovkin, GGG, the IBF middleweight champion.

The 39-year-old Kazakh famously went toe-to-toe twice with Canelo, registering a controversial draw before losing on points in the rematch. He is expected to fight WBA champion Ryota Murata in Japan in December, with Eubank hopeful a convincing win over Elbir will open up a clash with ‘Triple G’ next year.

But the 32-year-old would be foolish not to treat Elbir with respect, with Joshua among the catalogue of fighters to discover that a hungry opponent is always a dangerous foe, as Usyk himself warned ahead of his surprise win.

WBA international champion Elbir certainly falls into the category of hungry fighter, and he is also a good boxer, stopping five of his last six opponents; former world title challenger Jose Torres found that out when he was dispatched inside four rounds in July.

The man from Berlin is clear on what he wants – exactly what Chris Eubank Jr currently has!

“I think at the moment I have much bigger fire in my eyes,” said the 27-year-old, whose record reads 18 wins with 14 KOs and one defeat. “We all know Chris Eubank was raised in a good family with money and now he has everything: money, fame, house, car, TV contract.

“At this point, he has everything and that’s what I want. That’s the reason why the fire in my eyes is much stronger than his. I want to be in the position he is now and I will do anything to get there. I never would say that Chris is not hungry, but I’m different. I grew up in the streets.

“I’m coming from a very hard background. There were times when my family didn’t have money. I really want to get to the top of the world so people can see that this guy came from nothing but now he achieved everything with discipline and hard work.”

Elbir’s one defeat was in 2018 at the hands of Patrick ‘Wolf’ Wojcicki, his fellow German on the up in the middleweight division with a record of 14 wins and no defeats. Wojcicki faces Esquiva Falcao in an IBF title eliminator on the undercard of WBO featherweight Emanuel Navarette’s title defence against Joet Gonzalez.