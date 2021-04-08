Eddie Hearn Says It’s Not Bragging, But Matchroom Is No. 1 Promoter, Globally

Brit promoter Eddie Hearn did his weekly chat with Ak and Barak over at Sirius/XM and as per usual he got hit with a bunch of different topics.

The most compelling part of the session for me was the portion where Hearn took aim at Oscar De La Hoya, and threw a few shade bombs at the Cali promoter.

Hearn said that Oscar seems to be more about Triller than DAZN, the platform that Eddie and Oscar have co-existed within since the end of 2018. The Englishman said he respects Oscar, and he doesn’t want to go at the Golden Boy, as Bob Arum and Dana White have.

Barak dug in, and asked if the beef was and is personal.

Hearn allowed that he does want to take market share all over the place. “I don’t look at Golden Boy as a competitor of ours, for what we’re doing on a global map…We’re on a different kind of level,” he said. “It’s never personal to me, it always seems to be personal to these people,” he said, mentioning rivals like Oscar, Arum and Frank Warren.

Things have been heating up with De La Hoya making more noise, as he has lobbed shots at the DAZN exec crew, and made clear he’s so far very much liking his affiliation with Triller, the disruptor to the scene run by ex Hollywood titan Ryan Kavanaugh.

“All I see is rants, and bitterness…With where I wanna take our business, we’re gonna upset some people,” Hearn said.

And if anyone thinks he’s about monopolizing the sport, no, he said, he doesn’t want to exclude others from the arena. He pointed out that he’s bringing content all over the world. “No one is doing it, no one,” he said, while saying he’s not wanting to collect pats on the back.

He said that he sees it this way…In the US, it’s Matchroom, PBC and Top Rank, and Goldem Boy is a step behind them. But globally, yes, he believes he’s top of the heap.

My Three Cents: I think people have been underestimating Oscar a bit.

It’s not by accident he’s been at a certain level since he was a teen, and he’s now edging toward the big 5-0. Yeah, Hearn has been impressing with his global reach, I don’t quibble with his reasoning there…But Oscar has a track record of winning, and sure, losing too…but he gets up off that canvas, every damn time.

This is a 15 rounder, friends.