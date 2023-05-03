Dave Light, Cruiserweight Boxer, On the Mend After Stroke

Dave Light is on the mend after suffering a mild stroke and undergoing emergency surgery.

New Zealand's Light suffered the first loss of his pro career on March 25 to WBO cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie, who defeated him by unanimous decision.

Just over a week following the fight, Light (20-1) fell ill and went to the doctor to get checked out.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and subsequently discharged. However, his symptoms continued to get worse.

On April 17, the 31 year old Light was admitted to Waitakere Hospital in Auckland, where doctors discovered a blood clot. No Limit Boxing, Light's promoter, issued an update on Light's condition.

“No Limit Boxing is relieved to report that Dave Light is recovering in an Auckland hospital after suffering a mild stroke and undergoing clot retrieval surgery. We are closely monitoring David’s progress and recovery. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. We ask that everyone keep him, his family, coach and teammates in their thoughts during this time,” the statement read.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist is in positive spirits and expects to fully recover.

“This is like another fight camp for me. I've got to train hard, rehab and work on getting better,” Light said.

NYFIGHTS wishes him well on the recovery road.