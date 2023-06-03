On Saturday night, Claressa “GWOAT” Shields makes her long awaited homecoming to the Motor City, Detroit, Michigan. Ahead of her return against short notice replacement Maricela Cornejo, we take a look at the purses each fighter is expected to receive ahead of this huge fight.

Take a look at our prediction for the fight here!

Claressa Shields Pay Purse

It's little to no surprise that Claressa Shields is earning the lionesses' share of the purse in this fight. Being the undisputed middleweight champion of the world, as well as arguably the greatest women's boxer of all time certainly has its perks, especially financially. Shields is expected to earn a guaranteed purse of around $500,000 for this homecoming title defence. This is not inclusive of any potential PPV points/share she may be earning, so this number could be substantially higher.

Shields has built up a huge, grassroots audience through being an incredibly accomplished fighter, as well as simply being very fun to watch! It's very hard to argue that Shields' purse is short of anything but well deserved. Furthermore, should she successfully defend her title on Saturday night (as she is widely expected to), then there are several more huge fights on the immediate horizon for Shields to get even more out of.

Maricela Cornejo Pay Purse

Maricela deserves a ton of credit for stepping in to face such a tough fighter on such short notice. And she appears to be being appropriately rewarded for saving this homecoming fight, earning a reported $275,000 for fighting Claressa Shields. Again, like with Claressa, there is no confirmation as to whether this purse is inclusive of PPV points/share, so it is very possible that Maricela Cornejo will be substantially greater than this reported baseline purse.

This is sure to be a brilliant fight on Saturday night. Even though Claressa is a huge betting favourite, this is widely expected to be a very, very good fight. Maricela Cornejo is coming in to try and cause a huge upset that would send seismic shockwaves throughout the world of boxing. Shields, on the other hand, is looking to remain top dog in the middleweight division and is seeking to move through to some other huge fights in the world of women's boxing.

Make sure to tune in for what is sure to be one great fight!