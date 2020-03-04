Check Out These Odds! Fury vs Wilder 3, Who Wins and How

The first one featured a resurrection, so it stays seared into the brains of boxing fans. The second one is also implanted, because Tyson Fury flipped a double bird in the face of the conventional wisdom, and proved that all the talk about Deontay Wilder being the ATG of punching power was idle chatter. The third one, set for July 18 in Las Vegas, will promise the opportunity for Wilder to restore lost luster…and set up a fourth clash between The Gypsy King and The Bronze Bomber.

Check out these early odds, supplied from our friends at BetOnline (follow them on Twitter here), and ponder the possibilities this summer: