Charles Conwell Uppercuts His Way To ShoBox KO Win Over Wendy Touissant

He’d tried the right uppercut right before, and saw the opening was there, so Charles Conwell threw it again, as a lead, as he advanced on Wendy Touissant. Just edging toward him made the New York boxer freeze a bit and tuck his chin, knowing he’d be feeling impact momentarily. That he did, another right uppercut got launched by Conwell, in a bout which served as the main event of a Wednesday night ShoBox.

This uppercut landed clean, driving the nose backward, and Touissant backed up, and took a knee. The ref started the count at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, and the body language hinted at what would be verified seconds later.

…Eight, nine, ten, game over…..The 22 year old Conwell rose his record to 13-0, and added the 10th KO to his resume.

The win has to be seen as that much more impressive, being that Conwell hurt the right hand in round seven, you saw him wince after landing a clean right.

The callers, Barry Tompkins, Steve Farhood and Raul Marquez, said as round nine played out that Conwell could be doing more, and Marquez felt like he was fighting tense. Maybe, they noted , the lack of a crowd impacted Conwell. Maybe he was missing the vibes they send off, it was theorized. And then, bang, the uppercut usage shut everyone up.

Here is the release sent out by Showtime, touching on the three bouts comprising this Oct. 7, 2020 ShoBox:

“I think this was a good fight for my first fight back, getting the ring rust off, but at the end of the day we got the job done,” said Conwell, a 2016 U.S. Olympian. “The game plan going in was to break him down round by round, go to the body until we got him to where we wanted him. I give my performance a C-plus, there were a lot of things I could have done better. I’m going to get back in the gym and continue to work hard to become the champion I know I can be. I’ll fight anybody next, but I really want an ex-world champion or ex-title challenger so I can get the championship rounds under my belt. Then it’s on to a world title.”

In the co-featured bout between two all-action fighters who promised a brawl, it was the undefeated 21-year-old Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (16-0, 11 KOs) who came out on top against Puerto Rico native Nicklaus Flaz (9-2, 7 KOs).

Bocachica unleashed a power-punching assault on Flaz, as all 26 of his landed punches were power shots, including a clean left hook that knocked Flaz down for the first time in his career. From there, Flaz was wobbled and never able to recover as Bocachica sent him to the canvas for a second time and continued the barrage of punches that ultimately forced referee Johnny Callas to stop the fight at 2:43 of round one.

“I came in and they said he wanted to brawl, and as soon as he did, the fight was over,” said Bocachica, a Detroit native, who like Flaz is of Puerto Rican descent. “The game plan was to showcase my boxing. I didn’t get to do that but I’m happy either way. I’m not shy calling out guys, but I’m trying to be respectful to the best in my division. I’m here, so bring them on. One-hundred forty-seven [pounds] is mine. It was easier than I thought, I’m not going to lie. But I didn’t think it was going to be hard.”

In the telecast opener, highly regarded 140-pound prospect Brandun Lee (20-0, 18 KOs) proved that he is ready for an even greater challenge, blitzing Jimmy Williams (16-4-2, 5 KOs) with three vicious knockdowns in the first round en route to a stoppage victory. The La Quinta, Calif., resident has KO’d all but two of his professional opponents, and now owns 12 first-round knockouts.

The hard-punching Lee, who was the last fighter to appear on ShoBox prior to the shutdown in March, wasted very little time in dispensing Williams, a former college football standout who was fighting for the first time in 2020. Lee forced two knockdowns prior to the final blow, a picture-perfect right hand that connected flush on Williams’ chin and sent him sprawling through the ropes. The stoppage came at 1:34 of the first round.

“I’m blessed with the natural power and that’s what the fans saw from me tonight – I’m here to entertain the fans and seek and destroy,” said the 21-year-old Lee. “The game plan was to go in there and do what I do best, which is to destruct anything that is in my way. When I fought last fall on SHOWTIME for the first time in Texas I felt like we rushed it too much. And back in March on SHOWTIME I felt like we waited too long. So I think this fight was perfect. We hit it right on the money, not too fast and not too slow.”

