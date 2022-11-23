Charles Conwell Is Ready To Deliver ‘Bad News’ To Abreu On Saturday

Charles Conwell faces Juan Carlos Abreu this Saturday night live from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on PPV.

In what will be a weekend full of turkey dinners, football games, and Black Friday shopping, boxing returns to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. MarvNation hosts a special WBC super welterweight title fight between Jose Zepeda (35-2) and Regis Prograis (27-1). One of the featured bouts on this stacked card of young gunns involves twenty-five-year-old super welterweight contender Charles Conwell (17-0) going up against Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1) in a semi-final title eliminator.

Charles “Bad News” Conwell is the contender no one wants to talk about, but everyone knows he is a threat to those in the super welterweight division. Conwell is a quiet and humble fighter who prefers to do most of his talking in the ring when the bell sounds to begin the first round. For those that don’t know, Conwell was part of the 2016 Olympic team and made his debut in May of the following year. Conwell fought six times that first year, and his career was moving quickly. After fighting Patrick Day in 2019, which led to Day’s untimely death, Conwell continued with his career, but it didn’t seem like it was catching on as fast as he had hoped.

Conwell continued his path towards a title with victory after victory. After some disagreements with his management on his career was being handled, Conwell and his team severed ties with SplitT earlier this year. During all of this, Conwell's promoter Lou Dibella signed a deal with Probellum, which included his roster of fighters having the opportunity to showcase their talents on Probellum shows.

For Conwell, though, it’s business as usual, and he knows that his performance on Saturday night will determine how quickly he can get to a world title shot. Conwell told NYF, “They are trying to get me to a world title fight as fast as they can. This fight right here is a semi-final eliminator which gets me closer to a title shot.”

Regarding Team Conwell, nothing has changed, as Roshawn and Otha Jones train him at the Soul City Boxing Gym in Toledo, OH. It’s there where all of the real work is done as Conwell sharpens his skills to be the best version of himself on fight night. Speaking of which, his opponent Juan Carlos Abreu has shared the ring with some power punchers like Jaron “Boots” Ennis, Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas, Humberto Soto, and more. Abreu is no slouch, but I must add that the names above were not contenders at super welterweight, which may make a difference in how he handles power, especially with a guy like Conwell.

Conwell knows that he isn’t part of those conversations on networks or apps, as the name recognition of his opponents hasn’t been the greatest. The hope is that it changes with him fighting Abreu, who does have those notable names on his resume. “To be honest, since I don’t have a big name on my resume, some people may not know about me, but those who are real die-hard boxing fans know who I am and how good I am. I just want to look dominant in every way and make a statement,” said Conwell with some natural confidence in his voice.

The card will be shown on PPV, and Conwell’s fight should be featured at the start of the stream. Conwell wants to create a memorable performance for the fans and said, “The fans should expect a dominant victory and an all-action fight. I’m going to come out there, do my thing, and come out with my hand raised.” If all goes well and Conwell does get his hand raised on Saturday night, what should we expect from him next year? “I’ll probably have about one or two more fights, and then about this time next year, I should be challenging for a world title.”

Before he signed off, Conwell had a message for those competing at super welterweight “I just want to say that I’m here! You gotta say my name, and I’m a force to be wrecking with.”

