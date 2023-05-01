Canelo Fight Week Is Now

It’s Canelo fight week, with the Mexican icon looking to down Brit John Ryder on his home turf.

The red head is going to do his thing in familiar territory, in Jalisco, and at 168 pounds. Ryder is a solid craftsman, he’s coming off back to back wins. He “upset” Danny Jacobs in February 2022. Then Ryder stopped then 22-0 Zach Parker, who had to stop from a broken hand.

Canelo is 32, Ryder is 34

Ryder is 34, so I wonder if he is at peak, or not.

Canelo (58-2-2) is 32, and pundits mostly think he’s lost a bit. No shame, he has been a pro since 2005.

Fighting at 168, not 175, suits the handsome hitter, so expect him to be “on.”

The atmosphere will be poppin, the energy from the crowd will be apparent and lift up the stakes of the contest. Stranger things have happened than Ryder upsetting the hero in his homeland, right?

