Canelo Álvarez Puts on Power Punching Display in Media Workout

Not even the unusual rainy day in San Diego could dim the sunny mood of undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez as he arrived for his only media workout day in his adopted hometown at the House of Boxing.

Álvarez of Guadalajara (58-2-2 39 KOs) defends his titles for the second time after defeating Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy battle in Las Vegas in September 2022 against John Ryder of London (32-5 18 KOs). Álvarez and Ryder meet at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, a gift to Canelo’s Mexican fans. His last fight in Mexico was a fifth-round knockout win over Kermit Cintron on November 26, 2011, in Mexico City. The last fight in Guadalajara goes back to another five-round stoppage against Luciano Leonel Cuello of Argentina.

Álvarez Ready to Take on John Ryder in Guadalajara

Ryder scored the opportunity of his career by winning the WBO interim title against Zach Parker, who retired on his stool after four rounds of their fight in London last November.

Álvarez can sometimes be salty. Not on this day, as he happily signed autographs for delighted fans and patiently answered the same questions on repeat about David Benavidez, Dmitry Bivol, and even his upcoming opponent, John Ryder. Canelo insists he is taking Ryder seriously. “Every fight is dangerous. You never know in the ring. You need to be careful. But I’m training 100% for Ryder, and I’m ready.”

Álvarez Shows No Lingering Effects from Wrist Surgery

Álvarez shows no lingering effects from wrist surgery after his November 26, 2022, trilogy fight with Golovkin. At the time, Canelo said the injury occurred after his fight with Caleb Plant a year earlier. It was to the point he could not even pick up a glass of water with his disabled left hand.

Álvarez put on a power punching display with trainer Eddy Reynoso using the circular Mexican-style pad. Listen to the raw soundtrack of the punching hitting the pad.

As for a future bout with Benavidez, Álvarez insists there will be no ducking. “I fight everybody. You know that word?” he laughed. Álvarez says the discussion about his young super middleweight challenger sounds exactly the same to him as the discussion about facing another big puncher – Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan. “Everybody says the same thing. ‘He’s a monster.’ He’s a good fighter. But I’m a great fighter. It’s different when they get in the ring with me.”

Before his workout, NY Fights spoke to Canelo Álvarez about a turning point in his career: the decision to learn to speak English and conduct interviews in English. Álvarez considers it an important step but not at all an easy one.

And with more fights behind Álvarez than ahead of him after 16 years in the ring at age 31, is he starting to consider his legacy the day he decides his boxing career is complete?

Álvarez took an opportunity to compliment his recent mutual opponent with Benavidez, Caleb Plant, calling him “a warrior.”

Still Nursing Pride Injury After Bivol Loss?

It’s perhaps safest to say Álvarez will consider an opponent with the last name starting in a “B” should he enjoy an easy victory against Ryder in Guadalajara. Álvarez has been willing to consider fan sentiment and fan enthusiasm is entirely behind a Benavidez showdown.

But Canelo Álvarez is still nursing one unhealed injury – the one to his pride after the loss to light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. While the odds against defeating Bivol are at best, even if the foes tangle this time at 168 pounds and the fans aren’t as enthusiastic, Álvarez calls the shots. The time to take on Benavidez is now while he is still just 25 years old, and perhaps after hard-hitting Artur Beterbiev takes a swing at the talented tactician Bivol.