Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin Weigh In

A tale of two opposites.

Jermaine Franklin came in at 234¾ pounds on Friday for his 12-round, non-title bout against Anthony Joshua on Saturday night at O2 Arena in London. The Saginaw, Michigan native checked in at 257 pounds four months ago for his fight against Dillian Whyte, a loss of 22¼ pounds.

Joshua, on the other hand, coming off back-to-back losses to unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, came in at 255 pounds. The 33-year-old former two-time heavyweight titleholder weighed in at 244½ for his second dance with Usyk, a 10½ pound gain.

The 29-year-old Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) is fresh off a somewhat controversial majority decision to Whyte in their 12-round contest last November.

Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) lost a split decision to Ukraine’s Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) in their rematch seven months ago. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist was also unanimously outpointed in September 2021 by the former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

In undercard action:

England's Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs), 242.6 pounds vs. Michael Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs), of Kissimmee, Florida, 269.4 pounds, will face off in a scheduled 10-round heavyweight bout.

England's Galal Yafai (3-0, 2 KOs), 113.8 pounds vs. Moises Calleros (36-10-1, 19 KOs), of Monterrey, Mexico, 114.6 pounds, will square off in a 10-round junior bantamweight affair

England's Campbell Hatton (10-0, 3 KOs), the son of former junior welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton, 139. 12 pounds, vs. Louis Fielding (10-7, 1 KO), also of England, 138.6 pounds, will let their hands fly in a scheduled eight-round, 140-pound clash.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Austin “Ammo” Williams (13-0, 9 KOs), 162.8 pounds, vs. River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs), of England, 162.7 pounds, will box in a slated 10-round, super middleweight battle.

Joshua is fighting for the first time under the tutelage of 2022 Boxing Writer's Association of America Trainer of the Year, Derrick James, who also trains unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. and undisputed 154-pound king Jermell Charlo.

Will the combination of Joshua/James be able to rekindle some of the old magic, or will Joshua fade into the sunset?

Joshua stated earlier this week that he will hang up the gloves permanently should he lose to Franklin.

“I will [retire]. I will retire if I lose. I'm not here to battle people. If people want me to retire I will retire,” Joshua stated. “I'm not going to fight if people don't want me too. It's not even about the money. It's about the competitor in you. That's what's important.

“It [pressure] comes with the business and it comes with the territory, I know that. I know when I am retired, I am gonna be chilling. I'm gonna be thinking f—- everyone. I am done. You lot put so much pressure on me so when I am done; the chains are going to be gone. I am going to be laughing and loving life.”