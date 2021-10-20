BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Company Takes Issue With Triller Triad

Is this development a Triller concept killer?

The day after I posted a piece on the touted-by- Team Triller concept, which features a triangular shaped ring and a product with some MMA techniques woven in with the techniques of pugilism, I heard from a man who wasn’t impressed.

“I saw your article,” said Mike Vazquez, who runs BYB Extreme, a bare knuckle fighting organization.

“I wanted to share some insight. That ring has been used for years by BYB Extreme and is patented. ”

He forwarded a story that’s on the MMA Mania website, titled “Triller steals ‘Trigon’ from Dada 5000, announces ‘Triad Combat’ for Nov. 27.”

And he sent some pics, of the BYB “ring:”

“Here are some images of our patented Triangle ring referred to as the TRIGON. I have no official comment right now,” Vazquez said, indicating that this issue is now about fully on the plate of his attorneys.

BYB believes the Triller “Triad Combat” ring and the BYB ring are about identical.

Quick primer: BYB formed when Vazquez and Dada 5000, who got on some radars when he fought backyard badass Kimbo Slice, formed the outfit. Their first show unfolded in June 2015…

…and it looks from the outside like they have momentum and and maybe the best collection of on air commentary talent of ANY fight league.

Ex UFC man Mike Goldberg and ex Showtime color man Paulie Malignaggi work ringside for them, and Al Bernstein pairs with Claudia Trejo at the host desk.

BYB is of no relation, by the way, to the on-the-rise group run by David Feldman, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. That crew is based out of PA, ran their first show in 2018, and is contending now with after-effects of a dark tragedy. MMA journeyman JustinThornton perished on Oct. 4 after being savagely kayoed on BKFC’s Aug. 20 show in Mississippi. That aside, BKFC has started attracting influencer/entrepreneur money and seems like a stable entity built to last.

So, Vazquez did elect to comment more, when he offered up a summation of what makes his company such a strong brand on the rise: “The Trigon delivers action. It forces the action to the center of the ring.. or you’ll be stuck in a 60 degree corner, tightest in combat sports. We like to say it forces confrontation and leaves the results in the hands of the fighters, and not the judges.”

Vazquez told me he tried to communicate with Triller Fight Club boss Ryan Kavanaugh and another Triller executive but hadn’t received a response, as of Tuesday early evening. He said he’s open to hearing their side, and processing the matter in a civil manner, but is quite close to directing an attorney to draft and send a next-step outreach.

I messaged Kavanaugh and asked him if he wanted to respond to that story on MMA Mania, or that Vazquez is maintaining the Triad resembles his Trigon too much for his liking. The ex Hollywood player who has put a hard stamp on the sport in a brief span of time dismissed the MMA Mania item, and answered, “I don’t want to respond, but thank you.”

Vazquez summed up how he’s seeing this matter late Wednesday morning: “BYB owns the patent to the design since 2015 and will obviously look to protect and enforce its intellectual property ownership.”

Will this get sorted informally or will the fight revert to lawyers skirmishing? TBD.