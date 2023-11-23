Boxing Rumor Mill Check: Is Popular Boxing Website Closing?

Boxing rumor mill material is always simmering. It makes sense, because there is no league putting a schedule together: it’s every person for themself, hustling to advance and excel. The rumor mill has this week been featuring chatter centered around the top-tier website Boxing Scene.

The site, started and run by Rick Reeno, a Nevada resident, is a go-to for boxing aficionados who want to get up to date on the going on within the sweet science realm. But is Boxing Scene shutting down? We heard whispers to that effect.

So I messaged Reeno a couple times, even told him hey, I’m a fellow journal, talk to me, bro. To no avail….Didn't hear back.

That could mean something, or maybe not, maybe Rick isn't in the mood to answer queries. His prerogative, of course. But the question remains, then.

Boxing Rumor Mill Check, Asked Around If Boxing Scene Is On Stable Ground

I reached out to a few other folks who’d maybe be in the know, if, say, the folks at CBS that purchased the site from Reeno in 2018 now might want to discharge that affiliation.

Because as you heard, Paramount owns CBS, and has been doing some response to cable cord cutting, which included axing Showtime sports division.

Yes, the boxing, they’ve been serving it up for 38 years, from Jay Larkin running the ship, to Ken Hershman, to Stephen Espinoza, with Al Albert and Bobby Czyzy and the Fight Doctor to Nick Charles and Al Bernstein and Paulie and Al, and etc. Their second to last show is tomorrow (Saturday), and now we hear maybe BS is in danger of closing? No bueno.

Change is constant in boxing, a sport in transition roughly every 2-4 years. This wouldn’t be positive change, not from my perch.

It’s just a boxing rumor as of now, I hope it not to be the case. I’ve done work for Reeno and BS, and give props to Rick for his diligence in maintaining that entity.

But, we know this is a different age, that quality is often under appreciated, and that stuff sometimes happens in the name of servicing debt which benefits mostly a narrow few, who already have enough yachts, in theory.

But I best stop, lest I attract the attention of Rick Glaser…..

NOTE: I messaged the executive quoted in that release, on LinkedIn, so I'll post a response if received.

Boxing Had A Really Good First Half Of 2023, But Then….

Boxing had a solid first half of the year, we saw fights getting made which in past years would not have occurred, some of the best fighting the best and Showtime had a heavy hand in plenty of that positivity.

Then, to get word that no, you aren’t being shut down because of lack of performance, it’s just that…Wait, why is the Paramount honcho squad shutting down a “sector” which wasn’t a money suck, and showed continuing viability as a platform with PPV and gate movers like Gervonta Davis in the fold, with Haymon Boxing?

It's a rhetorical question until some journo corners some exec and gets a response to that decision, and this media-centric sticky boxing rumor, as to WHY.

Now, the Haymon team is in transition—will Al find a slot on the Amazon or Apple islands?—will the Saudis keep scooping up market share and will that influence where Haymon's talent (and perhaps many/most of the Sho staff (front and back of house as well) land?

There are lots of shoes, in various states of dropping, so the mill of chatter is upticking. Yeah, until we know more specifics, there will be some chatter that we pick up and need confirmation/denial. Me, I’m hoping it’s pure smoke, no fire, and that Boxing Scene will carry on. I'm a fan.