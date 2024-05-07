BKFC 61 Predictions: Bombs Away From BKFC

After a captivating Knuckle Mania 4 event, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is staging another card in Uncasville, Connecticut — and our BKFC 61 predictions show that you won't want to miss a second of the upcoming action.

With a former UFC fighter headlining the card, along with a number of other tried and true brawlers partaking, our Rivera vs Straus prediction is that BKFC will keep their momentum going with another excellent showcase this weekend.

BKFC 61 Predictions: Is Rivera About The Bare Knuckle Life?

Rivera vs Straus Preview

Jimmie “El Terror” Rivera — a former MMA fighter with a 1-1-1 record in bare knuckle boxing — has an opportunity to become one of BKFC's biggest stars this weekend.

Because Rivera made a name for himself during his successful career in the UFC, BKFC is hopeful that fans will be tuning in to watch him fight this weekend.

And while Rivera was an excellent grappler across his MMA career, he'll have to rely on his powerful hands this weekend. Which shouldn't be a problem.

Daniel Straus is a 39 year old fighter from Ohio that's looking to make some solid money fighting bare knuckle before he calls it a career.

Straus seems set up for defeat here. He is 0-1 in his BKFC career, and is being pitted against a guy with a much bigger name than him.

Perhaps Straus can prove us wrong. But he doesn't seem well equipped to defeat Rivera in this fight.

Reber vs Foye Preview

Ryan Reber might be the best prospect that BKFC has seen in some time.

Reber made waves in 2023, when he faced off again Mandeep Jangra in a Jorge Masvidal‘s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA card.

Reber proved in that fight that he's as game as they come. He also showed how his skillset could make him a potential champion in the BKFC promotion.

Our BKFC 61 prediction is that Reber will impress in this fight. Considering that he has got both the look and the skillset to succeed in this promotion, BKFC would be wise to put him up against beatable opponents early on, in order to raise his profile.

And they have done exactly that.

While Anthony “The Hitman” Foye is not a slouch by any means, we don't believe his skills can match up to Reber. Especially because Reber appears to be the hungrier fighter, and is in this sport to become a champion.

Perhaps Foye will produce an upset on Saturday night in Connecticut. The beauty of BKFC is that anything can happen.

Our BKFC 61 Prediction: Bloodbaths And Broken Hands

Our official BKFC 6 prediction for that main event is that Jimmie Rivera will win via TKO.

BKFC is probably hoping that Rivera can eventually fight against “Platinum” Mike Perry in their promotion. Therefore, they want to set him up against opponents he can beat. This is why we think he'll knock Straus out.

And our co-main event prediction is that Ryan Reber will win via TKO.

Like Rivera, BKFC wants to build Reber into a superstar. Having him showcased on this BKFC 61 card is a way to make that happen.