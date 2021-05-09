Billy Joe Saunders Has Fractured Orbital, Needs Surgery

Quitter! Many folks didn’t at all care for how the Canelo v Billy Joe Saunders fight finished, with BJS, the 31 year old Traveller from England who entered with a 30-0 mark in Arlington, Texas.

Saunders ate a right uppercut, as he dipped left, right into the path of a Canelo crack, and that punch hurt BJ bad. He stayed on his stool after the eighth, and declined to come out for round nine in the super middleweight title consolidation match, promoted by Matchroom.

It wasn’t just fans, plenty of fighters opined that they thought Billy Joe Saunders could have and should have fought on. A couple minutes after the stop, viewers watching on DAZN were told that Saunders was feeling like his right eye was badly messed up. His vision was compromised, and that’s why he said no mas.

We got word on Sunday early afternoon, via promoter Eddie Hearn that indeed the eye did sustain considerable damage. In fact, the damage inflicted meant that Billy Joe Saunders would undergo surgery on the eye region on Sunday afternoon, in a Texas hospital.

Here is the Tweet Hearn sent out informing fight fans the status of the Saunders injury:

I emailed him, and Hearn said that in fact scans showed three fractures.

This won’t quell debate, though, because some feel that the stoutest hearts fights on, even through such a situation. Also, Billy Joe Saunders hasn’t banked lots of goodwill, he’s consistently angered and offended folks with a pattern of sophomoric behavior and statements over the years.