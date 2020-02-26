Asking Arum, What’s Next For Terence Crawford

You don’t need to pay $25.00 for a hardcover book which purports to share secrets to success in business. Start with this blueprint, here it is, it’s free: Be like Bob.

Bob Arum just finished an extravagant card in Las Vegas, and could have been in coast mode, soaking up the lingering buzz that makes Arum and Fury the top tier bosses in the heavyweight class. But it’s Tuesday, and Arum, 88, isn’t coasting. He did a call with the Everlast “Talkbox” podcast, and shared some of the upcoming Top Rank fare he’s jazzed about.

“May 30, the fight that everbody in boxing has been buzzing about, Vasiliy Lomachenko against Teofimo Lopez,” Arum said.

I think that sells the joint out, I told him. The big room, that is….

“That’s right, as long as you don’t crazy with the ticket prices,” Arum replied. (Click here to check out the whole chat with the promoter.)

“And we’re working on a Terence Crawford fight for June or at latest the beginning of July…

…and we have a couple of options for Terence. We’re exploring a Manny Pacquiao fight, if that can’t happen, a fight against Kell Brook.”

He likes Shakur Stevenson vs Miguel Marriaga on March 14, at the MSG Theater, with the featherweight ace looking to edge further up the top 25 poud for pound ranks.

Arum calls Quebec “one of my favorite cities,” that’s where Artur Beterbiev meets Fanlong Meng March 28, in a light heavyweight defense for the brutish Beterbiev.

May 9 we see 140 title-holder Jose Ramirez v Viktor Postol, a fight reset from China, at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak over there, Arum shared. Also, May 2 from England, Top Rank has 140 standout Josh Taylor fighting a Thai guy, Apinun Khongsong. By now, many smarts are wised up to the fact that just because they don’t know a guy, it doesn’t mean he’s a bum.

Arum wants to make Ramirez v Josh Taylor if they both win, by the way. Also, on April 25 “The Monster” Naoya Inoue puts his bantam crowns up for grabs against JR Casimero, in Vegas. Inoue will quite possibly serve up a viral video level stoppage and be in postion to make himself known to those outside the hardcore boxing fan sphere.