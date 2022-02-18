Amir Khan vs Kell Brook prediction, picks and odds – Welterweight Fight 02/19/2022

All odds supplied by BetMGM and subject to change

Khan vs Brook is a fight that many in the UK have demanded for years. It’s now finally happening as two of Britain’s best are set to lock horns in the ring, with an intense rivalry to be decided. It’s a fight between two generational fighters and the world is waiting to see who will come out on top.

Khan vs Brook: Betting Odds and Prediction

Khan: +125

Brook: -163

Tie: +2200

This is an intriguing fight in so many ways. The British public has long coveted a fight between these two generational stars and there was a time when these boxers at the very top of their game could have sold out any arena in the world. With the common view that both of these fighters are on their way down, many find it confusing that now is the time they have finally chosen to fight. It’s a fight that could go so many ways but looking closely at the betting lines some odds really appeal.

The first of these lines are for either man to win on points. Many have made the prediction that neither man has the power to knock the other out and many believe that the fight could well go the distance.

Odds on Khan vs Brook going the distance

Brook on points: +350

Khan on points: +300

Another interesting prediction that many are making, is that both of these fighters are not really known for their ability to take punches and they have both been criticised for having weak chins. The line for one of Brook or Khan to get knocked down but recover to win the fight makes complete sense when seeing how many times both men have been put on the canvas in their careers.

Odds on either Amir Khan or Kell Brook getting knocked down but winning the fight

Brook: +650

Khan:+700

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Tale of the Tape

Amir Khan: 34 – 5

Kell Brook: 39-3

Big fight prediction and picks

Many around the world wished this fight would have happened when both of these men were at the very top of their game, and the interesting thing about this fight is that nobody knows where either fighter will go after it. Retirement for the loser is almost a certainty but the same fate potentially awaits the winner as well.

This fight centres on a genuine rivalry between the pair, with their disdain going back to the very early days of their careers. Despite some jarring losses for both Brook and Khan in recent times, it’s easy to forget that both are former World Champions and both have been in the ring with some of the very best. Brook has traded blows with the likes of Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr and arguably the greatest fighter on the planet Gennady Golovkin. Whilst Khan boasts a similarly impressive resume having shared the ring with superstars such as Danny Garcia, Terence Crawford and pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez.

In a tough contest to call, it’s Brook who shades the early winning lines and is many pundits pick for the fight – and it’s easy to see why.

A more dominant front foot fighter than Khan, many are predicting that it’s Brook who will be setting the tone for the fight. The other concern pundits share is that it’s been a long time since Khan last stepped in the ring, with his last fight coming back in 2019. Many are questioning whether the lights might be a little too bright and the stage a little too big for a fighter not known for his battling qualities.

Our pick: The smart money on Brook to win by decision

Both fighters have claimed to be in excellent condition ahead of the fight but we don’t know how truly fight ready they will be. It’s a fight that could go all the way with neither fighter having the punching power to knock the other out.

The smart money has to be on Brook to win but we think it could be via a decision. Brook will look to be the busier of the fighters which should resonate on the judge’s scorecards. Khan, as he has done for the majority of his career will look to make the most of his speed and catch Brook on the counter. If there is a weakness in Brook’s armoury it’s his defence so he will need to be wary of not taking too many counter shots. The odds of Brook winning by unanimous decision look appealing with BetMGM currently quoting prices of +600.

This isn’t a fight that will define either man’s career for that would have happened years ago. Instead, the British public will be praying for a classic, but whether this fight lives long in the memory and lives up to its big billing remains to be seen.

Where to watch

Don’t forget the Khan vs Brook grudge fight can be streamed live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the USA.