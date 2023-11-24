Alycia Baumgardner Vs PED Positive, Champ Fights Back

In an effort to clear her name after a dirty drug test, unified super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner of Detroit (15-1, 7 KOs) submitted to hair follicle testing on October 18 to the Cardiff-based Cansford Laboratories Limited.

Testing came back negative for 17 banned substances, including the banned performance-enhancing drug mesterolone.

The report also states that DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) was detected but was within the range of naturally occurring physiological levels of DHEA in hair for females. (DHEA) is a hormone produced by the body's adrenal glands. The body uses the substance to make androgens and estrogens, the male and female sex hormones.

On examination by experts interviewed by NY Fights, it appears the Alycia Baumgardner hair-testing methods are not quite the slam-dunk offering of proof which fighter implied with the promise of “big news” on Nov. 20, as seen on her Instagram page:

Baumgardner tested positive for mesterolone (also known as Proviron) and methenolone acetate (also known as Primobolan) in a pre-fight drug test conducted by Drug-Free Sport prior to her July 15 unanimous decision win over Christina Linardatou of Greece (14-3, 6 KOs).

According to a lab report obtained by NY Fights, hair samples were collected from Alycia Baumgardner on October 18 and tested at Cansford Laboratories Limited, a non-World-Anti-Doping Agency-accredited lab in Cardiff, Wales on October 24. Tests were completed on October 26.

Methenolone acetate does not appear on the list of tested substances. Alycia Baumgardner did test negative for methenolone, but the lab failed to indicate which form of methenolone was tested.

Methenolone acetate is an oral anabolic steroid. Another form, methenolone enanthate, is injected into the muscle.

According to the report, testosterone cypionate, a well-known form of injectable testosterone, “could not be reported for this sample.” No explanation for the omission was provided in the document.

Cansford Laboratories Limited declined to comment early Thursday morning.

Hair Test Could Help Baumgardner

According to the report, the lab tested two to three centimeters of Baumgardner’s hair in the first sample and three to four centimeters of her hair in the second sample.

Per Atkinson Lewis, a company that conducts drug and alcohol testing for United Kingdom Family Courts, hair grows at an average rate of one centimeter per month. The number can vary from 0.7 cm to 1.5 cm per month, depending on the individual.

A six-centimeter-long section of head hair can provide a six-month drug use profile. According to the report, the first sample provided a testing period from July 13, the day after Alycia Baumgardner tested positive, to August 12, while the second and third editions ranged from June 13 to July 13.

Expert Weighs In

Many athletes are aware of the existence of drug testing within their respective sports and are still willing to push the envelope.

BALCO Laboratories Founder and current SNAC System CEO Victor Conte said that hair testing hasn't always been dependable for testing anabolic steroids. Therefore, he believes Alycia Baumgardner will likely be suspended despite her efforts to clear her name.

“The longer the piece of hair, the longer back in time is the data,” Conte said to NYF. “My basic understanding is that each cm of hair growth is about one month. However, other body hair, like pubic hair, grows much slower.

“Hair testing can be unreliable sometimes for testing anabolic steroids and other anabolic agents like clenbuterol. Dark hair also has an affinity for certain substances like clenbuterol, and light hair would show less, like in the Saul [Canelo] Alvarez case. Hair is considered a confirmatory sample and not a screening sample. If urine is positive and hair negative, that is an issue.

“Hair does NOT detect recent exposure within the last two weeks or more, and if it were only a brief contamination type of exposure, then hair would not detect it. Anabolic steroids are a qualitative test and not a quantitative test.

“So, she is either pregnant or not. There is no quantitative allowable limit, so she is basically positive for Primobolan. In my opinion, Alycia is basically positive for at least Primobolan and will likely be suspended.”

Contamination A Possibility?

The silver lining for Alycia Baumgardner, who has been doing her thing on Matchroom cards, lies in her original drug test, maybe.

Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, a tennis player, was provisionally suspended in January 2021 after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) discovered that her out-of-competition urine sample contained a metabolite of mesterolone.

Yastremska denied any wrongdoing in a statement released on X/Twitter at the time.

“I have never used any performance-enhancing drugs or any prohibited substances,” the Ukrainian wrote. “I am astonished and under shock, particularly given that two weeks prior to this test, I tested negative at the WTA event in Linz.

“Only a very low concentration of mesterolone metabolite was detected in my urine. Given that low concentration and my negative test two weeks earlier, I have received scientific advice that the result is consistent with some form of contamination event.”

After several failed appeals, Yastremska eventually succeeded after five months. An investigation by an independent tribunal under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme ruled no fault or negligence on Yastremska’s part.

Back to Alycia Baumgardner, who has a dedicated crew on social cheering her on as she battles the hit to her rep. Methenolone acetate is where it gets messy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned Primobolan from entry into the United States in July 1989, along with more than 40 other anabolic steroids.

The FDA approved a small number of anabolic steroids as “prescription drugs,” which may be prescribed only by licensed practitioners for “legitimate medical purposes.” Of the 21 drugs that made the list, Primobolan failed to make the list.

In simpler terms, methenolone acetate is a black-market drug.

“You can’t prescribe it in the United States, so if you test positive for it here, there’s no getting away with it,” said the late Dr. Gary I. Wadler, longtime anti-doping expert, and member of the World Anti-Doping Agency in an interview with The New York Times in 2009. “It’s also not manufactured by the human body, so if it shows up, it’s like flashing red lights going off. You’re caught with your pants down.”

How did Baumgardner get this substance in her system, and who provided it?

“Both of these anabolic steroids could be easily added to sports drinks by trainers or others,” Conte said. “I do believe that she was most likely exposed to these two drugs.”

Longtime strength and conditioning expert, Angel Heredia brought up the possibility of contamination. “[Could have been] crossed contamination from supplements or worse from underground testosterone, which will [possibly carry] steroid molecule residues,” he said.

Heredia has a strong knowledge base and history in the performance enhancement field.

Possible Suspension for Alycia Baumgardner?

This is Baumgardner’s first offense. She won’t likely receive a heavy penalty.

Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) twice tested positive for clenbuterol, a banned performance-enhancing drug, in random urine tests conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico, on February 17 and February 20, 2018.

He claimed the substance was in his system because he ate contaminated beef, which defenders said is a longstanding issue with athletes in Mexico, where farmers often add the substance to their cattle feed because it helps reduce fat and increase lean muscle mass.

Alvarez, then age 27, cooperated with the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s investigation and was rewarded with a six-month suspension. The typical punishment from Nevada for a positive clenbuterol test is one year.

Dominican lightweight Michel Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) was granted mercy earlier this year for his failed drug test.

Rivera tested positive for the banned diuretics hydrochlorothiazide and triamterene, which are prohibited by WADA, following a lopsided defeat against Frank Martin, of Indianapolis, (18-0, 12 KOs) last December 17 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Of course, there’s heavyweight Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn (26-0-1, 22 KOs).

He failed three VADA tests, coming up positive for GW1516, EPO, and HGH (human growth hormone). His scheduled bout against then-undefeated three-belt heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua in 2019 was canceled.

Miller was issued only a six-month suspension by the WBA. He failed another test in July 2020 and was handed a two-year suspension.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has had more than enough of this sort of mess this year, for the record, too.

Baumgardner’s positive test falls under the jurisdiction of Michigan’s Unarmed Combat Commission (UCC). According to its internal rulebook, “If a contestant refuses to be tested or tests positive for the presence of these prohibited substances, including performance-enhancing drugs such as anabolic steroids, that contestant is subject to penalties against their license.

“These penalties include the loss of a win and may also include a fine, the immediate suspension of their license in Michigan and in other jurisdictions, a long-term license suspension, or even license revocation for repeat offenses, under Unarmed Combat Rule 339.269. Event officials may also be asked to take a test at their own expense.”

Likely Outcome for Alycia Baumgardner

If the commission follows its rulebook, it will at least consider overturning the Alycia Baumgardner win over Linardatou to a no-contest and issue a fine coupled with a light suspension.

Should they choose to go that route, it would be a significant blow given that Baumgardner’s only loss to date came to Linardatou back in July 2018, when the latter won an eight-round split decision at Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky, in an event that was promoted by former two-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Alycia Baumgardner, age 29, may have some leverage. She was born in Ohio but has adopted Detroit as her hometown.

Alycia Baumgardner claimed on social media she pushed for VADA testing for the Linardatou fight, but her request was denied.

The UCC will make the final decision. It may factor in that Baumgardner has advocated for a clean sport in the past. Or the decision may be fixed only on her actions.

They may credit Alycia Baumgardner for going the extra mile to clear her name, interpreting her protestations of innocence as a marker of character. Or they may not be as impressed as Alycia is with the 22 page report which she's pitching as documentation testifying to her innocence.