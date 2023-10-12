In typical unification title fight fashion, Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri full card predictions will be harder than most to make.

Janibek Alimkhanuly returns to the ring for the second time this year in an attempt to make a third successful defence of his WBO middleweight title while aiming to collect Vincenzo Gualtieri’s IBF strap in the process.

We will be giving our Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri full card predictions as undefeated USA prospects such as Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr feature on the undercard in hopes to put their respective weight classes on notice.

Without further ado, here are our Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri picks.

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Predictions: Card Boasts An Array Of Talent

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Prediction

We begin our Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri picks with the two undefeated champions topping the bill. “Kazakh Style” is rightly the favorite in this unification, having been tested as a champion more than Gualtieri, who makes the first defence of his IBF title on the night. Gualtieri is not to be overlooked though, overcoming the previously undefeated Esquiva Falcao for his own world honors.

If the German champion wishes for success on Saturday, he must earn Janibek’s respect early like he did against Falcao, when he dropped his man in the second. His 33% knockout rate suggests this will be unsuccessful though, as we have seen Alimkhanuly eat big punches off harder hitters before.

Gualtieri may wish to stick and move on his back foot, the same tactics that won him his world title. This is unlikely to prevail against his larger opponent though, who would take centre of the ring and build combinations behind his jab. Gualtieri spent lots of time against the ropes in his last fight but doing the same on Saturday could lead to his demise.





Alimkhanuly to win via KO/TKO.

Betting odds per Bet MGM: Alimkhanuly goes in as the -1000 favorite

Davis vs Albright Prediction

Our Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri predictions continue with the co-feature between highly touted Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis and former NABF title challenger Nahir Albright. Davis will be looking for his 10th career win out of the same number of fights and now faces the 11th-ranked lightweight in the USA while being positioned at 8th himself.

David encompasses the classic US boxing style with fast reflexes aiding his defence and accurate counterpunching for his offence.

Albright possesses good shot variety and will have to mix it up to keep Davis guessing over 10 rounds. For a result on Saturday, the underdog can’t be guilty of moving slowly out of exchanges otherwise it will be landing practice for ‘The Businessman’.

Albright’s durability will take him to the judge’s scorecard but we can see Keyshawn showing levels and cruising to a decision win in this one.

Davis to win via UD

Betting odds per insiders betting digest: Davis is the favorite by -2400

Torrez Jr vs Herndon Prediction

Richard Torrez Jr has entered the pro game as if with a vengeance for his near miss at Olympic gold a couple of years ago.

The 24-year-old was due a step up in opponents after starching all that’s been put in front of him six fights in. What better way than to pit him against Tyrell Anthony Herndon? A former ABF champion who gained his title via KO against Dumar Carrascal last year.

Herndon will be the man most able to test Torrez Jr’s 100% knockout rate out of the Olympic silver medallist’s previous opponents. But even so we believe that history repeats itself and Torrez Jr extends his mean streak.

Torrez Jr to win via KO/TKO

Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Torrez Jr is the -4000 favorite

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Undercard Predictions: Prospects Seek Valuable Experience

Vianello vs Harper Prediction

We kickstart our Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri undercard predictions with two men on a mission. Guido Vianello is not a prospect by age, but the 29-year-old is 11 fights into his professional career and is looking to make a comeback after getting sliced by Jonathan Rice and suffering a TKO via doctor’s stoppage in his last fight.

Hopefully Vianello’s opponent, Curtis Harper, will be sticking in this fight unlike how his bout with Efe Ejagba went in THAT moment 5 years ago.





Harper has lost four of his last six outings and is riding a sharp decline. Therefore, the 35-year-old will be doing all he can to cause the upset and revive his career on the undercard.

We fear that ‘The Hurt’ will be too stationary for Vianello’s relentless flurries though and will taste defeat inside the distance for the sixth time in his career.

Vianello to win via KO/TKO

Betting odds per Fanduel Sportsbook: Vianello enters as the -1200 favorite

Ragan vs Perez Prediction

The third Olympics silver-medallist features on our Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri undercard predictions as Duke Ragan looks to advance to his ninth professional win and stay undefeated against 11-1 Jose Perez.

‘El Mudo’ is not only the most experienced, and capable opponent of Ragan’s career to date, but he is also the joint-first tallest out of all of Ragan’s adversaries. Perez will be looking to use this range to keep the amateur star at bay which is the valuable experience 5’5 Ragan will want to be facing and hoping to overcome.

It is a safe bet to side with the favourite in this one especially when also predicting his method of victory to be a points decision as he has only finished one of his eight fights inside the distance thus far.

Ragan to win via MD

Betting odds as per Draftkings Sportsbook: Ragan is the favorite at -1000

Marquez vs Strayhorn Prediction

The son of former light-middleweight champion Raul Marquez, Giovanni is looking to follow his father’s footsteps and become a world champion himself. The former, decorated amateur has a great opportunity to do so on this Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri undercard as he takes on Donte Strayhorn.

Although Strayhorn took a two-year layoff prior to his fight this July that ended in a draw, he has experience fighting boxers with big aspirations, going four rounds with former WBC Continental Americas champion Jose Valenzuela.

Unfortunately for 32-year-old Strayhorn, boxing is a young man’s game and inactivity would not have served him well especially against an opponent who has had four of his last five fights finish inside the distance.

Marquez to win via KO/TKO

Betting odds per proboxingodds: Marquez stands as the -2000 favorite

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Full Card Predictions: Getting The Party Started

Our full card predictions feature more family ties, undefeated fighters, debutants, and fighters thirsty for redemption.

Kelvin Davis, brother of Keyshawn warms the house in the opening of ESPN’s broadcast of Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri. The Davis brothers are alike down to the finest margins, such as their records (9(6KO)-0-0) being exactly the same. Older brother Kelvin will be eager to show the arriving fans the talent they are in for against Narciso Carmona Saturday night.

As will Alan Garcia, another 9-0 fighter who boasts eight of these wins via KO/TKO. The 20-year-old will be looking to put his brutal power on display for the tenth time and keep his impressive record intact.

Retaining an unblemished record is not an easy feat to accomplish, Humberto Galindo will know this better than the other fighter’s on the full card as he is coming off a two-fight losing streak. The Tijuana resident has tested himself against top opposition the last couple of years, his last four opponents holding a combined record of 43-1, so will be chomping at the bit return to winning ways.

Saturday night will be one to remember for all of these fighters but it will be extra special to Jakhongir Zokirov, who makes his professional debut at the bottom of the bill. The Uzbek adds to the amateur pedigree studded in this bill and proves there is fundamental boxing experience from top to bottom.

Here are our Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri full card predictions:

Kelvin Davis win via UD

Alan Garcia to win via KO/TKO

Galindo to win via MD

Zokirov to win via KO/TKO

Not only is this an opportunity for Top Rank and Bob Arum to gain a unified middleweight champion to their stable, they will also be exhibiting the depth of the prospect talent in their stable.