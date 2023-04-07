Shakur Stevenson Weigh In Report: No Scale Fail

Shakur Stevenson had no issues making weight this time around.

The former two-division world champion on Friday successfully made the 135-pound limit for his lightweight debut Saturday evening.

Stevenson checked in at 134.4 pounds for his scheduled 12-round bout vs. Japan's Shuichiro Yoshino at Prudential Center in Stevenson's hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

Yoshino weighed in right on the dot at 135 pounds for his U.S. debut, a WBC title eliminator that will headline ESPN's three-bout broadcast (10 p.m. ET).

The winner will become the mandatory challenger for Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko, who will fight May 20 for the undisputed lightweight world championship at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Haney, who holds the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, is favored to win.

The 31-year-old Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) has knocked out 10 out of his last 12 opponents. He is coming off a sixth-round knockout of Masayoshi Nakatani last November 1 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Nakatani is the same fighter that was stopped by Lomachenko (TKO 9) in June 2021 and gave former titleholder Teofimo Lopez everything he could handle in a competitive bout in July 2019. (L UD 12).

Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs), a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, moved up to the 135-pound division after failing to make weight for his last fight.

He officially weighed 131½ pounds for his 12-round, 130-pound title bout against Robson Conceicao on September 23 at Prudential Center.

Stevenson didn’t attempt to make weight after failing on his first try September 22 and thus was stripped of his unified 130-pound championship. Although the titles remained at stake for Conceicao, it didn't matter as Stevenson outclassed the Brazilian in their 12-round, ESPN-televised main event.

ESPN main card

10 p.m. ET; 7 p.m. PT

In the chief support bout, Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs), of Toledo, Ohio, 247.4 pounds squares off against Bronx, New York's George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs). 236.6 pounds, in a scheduled 10-round heavyweight contest.

Rising Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs), of Norfolk, Virginia, 134.2 pounds takes on his toughest challenge to date in Sweden's Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs), 134.8 pounds, in a lightweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

ESPN+ undercard

7 p.m. ET; 4 p.m. PT

Poland's Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs), 258.2 pounds faces Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs), of Jacksonville, Florida, 267.6 pounds, in an eight-round heavyweight affair.

Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KOs), of Alexandria, Virginia, 159.2 pounds fights Roy Barringer (9-3, 6 KOs), of Toledo, Ohio, 157.8 pounds, in a slated eight-round middleweight battle.

Bruce Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, 126.4 pounds, at left…

…dances with Brandon Chambers (9-0-1, 5 KOs), 125.6 pounds, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland, in an eight-round, 126-pound contest.

Kelvin Davis (7-0, 5 KOs), Norfolk, Virginia, Keyshawn's brother, 142.2 pounds takes on Nelson Morales (3-4, 0 KOs), 142.8 pounds, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in a six-round, welterweight smash.

Antoine Cobb (1-0-2, 1 KO), of Chicago, 143.8 pounds will do battle against Jaylan Phillips (1-2-2, 1 KO), of Ebro, Florida, 142.2 pounds, in a 147-pound contest spread over four rounds.