Worldwide

Bob Arum Defends Jared Anderson Retirement Talk

Worldwide

NYFIGHTS Contender Watch: Indiana Super Middle Malcolm Jones

Worldwide

UFC 293 Results: Strickland Shocks the World

Worldwide

UFC 293 Live Updates: Round by Round Results and Commentary

Worldwide

Luis Albert Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez: Expect Friday Fireworks

Worldwide

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, Then What? Fury vs Usyk?

Worldwide

UFC 293 Prediction: Tuivasa vs Volkov - Thunder Down Under!

Worldwide

Tafa vs Lane Prediction: Tafa to Win Big at Home

Worldwide

Ricky Hatton Doc Shows Negative Side of Fame and Riches

Worldwide

Bob Arum: Saudis In Boxing Is Game Changer

Worldwide

Bob Arum Defends Jared Anderson Retirement Talk

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Bob Arum Defends Jared Anderson Retirement Talk

Jared Anderson, the 23 year old heavyweight from Toledo, Ohio, got some flak recently from fight fans who think his commitment to the sport isn’t what it needs to be.

Anderson, who holds a 16-0 record, with 15 KOs, has stepped up this year, as a headliner.

He’s spoken with a bit more truth than some can handle along the way, mentioning that he’s not inclined to fight forever.

His directness has thrown some folks off.

“This is a business, this is a sport,” Anderson said in the ring after his last outing (8-26 TKO5 win over Andrei Rudenko).

“I don’t feel like I have to be world champion,” he stated, last week.

He’s thinking he’d like to fight four more years, and exit the scene at age 27.

Jared Anderson Is 23, Already Talking Retirement

Now, plenty of fight fans have taken this in, and reacted. They are thinking this is a bad sign…that Jared Anderson isn’t as committed as he should be. That his motivation and desire to be all that isn’t there.

So, I put it to Top Rank chief Bob Arum, and asked him about Jared Anderson talking retirement. “It doesn’t matter,” Arum told me. “If he does become champion, he can do a Rocky Marciano, leave and live comfortably ever after. Hopefully, he’s such a prodigy, by the time he’s 27, he’s made enormous amounts of money.”

OK, so what’s the rough sketch plan for the Toledo, Ohio boxer?

“Next year, we hope to have him fight four times, all contenders,” Arum said.

“Then by 2025 be in title contention to fight for a championship. “Then he can fight for two years, make a load of money, and ride off into the sunset.”

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading