Jared Anderson Next Fight: Rudenko on ESPN Saturday

Jared Anderson next fight info is here. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Anderson vs. Rudenko will be live this Saturday, August 26, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the 10-round main event, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson, proud son of Toledo, Ohio, will take on unbeaten Ukrainian Andriy Rudenko.

Anderson holds a 15-0, 14 KOs record, after debuting as a pro in 2019 and has developed into a top contender.

He finished off his first 14 opponents in fine fashion:

The 23-year-old will comes off the best win of his career, he defeated former world champion Charles Martin in Toledo.

And, I might add, showed smarts and class by signing autographs in the arena postfight.

Our Ryan O’Hara weighed in on fight night:

Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) failed to secure a knockout for the first time as a pro before a hometown crowd in Toledo, Ohio.

However, Anderson defeated his best opponent to date, former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin of Las Vegas (29-4-1, 26 KOs).



Two judges scored the fight 99-90, with the third scoring 98-91 for Anderson. NYFights scored it 98-91.

Anderson dropped Martin in the third round, but Martin managed to fight back and buzz Anderson down the stretch to force the decision in front of 7,234 fans at the Huntington Center.

Jared Anderson next fight foe Rudenko is 39, with a 35-6, 21 KOs record.

He started out 24-0 before losses to Lucas Browne and Hughie Fury.

Jared Anderson Next Fight Prediction

Prediction time for this ESPN main event.

I expect Anderson to have a much easier time with the vet whose career best win is Mike Mollo in 2016.

Rudenko to this point has lost whenever he’s stepped up.

In the 10 round co-feature, prior to the Jared Anderson next fight main event, Nigerian contender Efe Ajagba meets unbeaten Kazakh lefty Zhan Kossobutskiy.

Ajagba is 17-1, 13 KOs, and the 2016 Olympian is still trying to find his place in the heavyweight scene.

Will Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs), a southpaw from Kostanay, Kazakhstan, mess with the plan?

The lone loss for the 29 year old Ajagba came versus Frank Sanchez in 2021. His last fight came in January, he decisioned Stephan Shaw in a snoozer.

Our Gayle Falkenthal saw it thusly:

Efe Ajagba and Stephan Shaw went the ten-round distance on Saturday. This is the kindest analysis NYFights.com can offer in a recap of this anticipated heavyweight matchup.

The results hardly matter, but it's our job. Ajagba of Las Vegas (17-1, 13 KOs) won the decision over Shaw of St. Louis (18-1, 13 KOs), who suffered his first loss. Judges scored the fight the same, 96-94 on all cards.

In a year with so much potential in the heavyweight division of meaningful matchups in boxing's glamour division, Ajagba and Shaw delivered a small fight, a cautious cat-and-mouse affair with little to inspire fans to believe either would pose a challenge for the men among the top ten.

Ajagba fought behind his jab, content to be patient and outwork Shaw. It's proof he can beat a boxer, which he failed to do in losing to Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez. Shaw followed the scripts written for him by Ajagba, holding a high guard in respect for Ajagba's power. But it wasn't a power puncher's fight.

Shaw will watch the fight later and regret he didn't press the action. He would have regretted going out on his shield less than a loss due to avoiding risk.

Jared Anderson Next Fight Undercard Info

The undercard streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:50 p.m. ET / 3:50 p.m. PT.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action of the Jared Anderson next fight main event with Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr.

Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will be reporters.