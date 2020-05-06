ALERT: “The Give Box” Food Delivery Program Set Up To Help NY-Area Trainers

The pandemic plays out, and, if we’re looking, and in a mode to try and comprehend, with an eye towards getting help to those who might fall in between the cracks, we note that not everyone is created equal.

Not in terms of dealing with coronavirus, anyway. Older folks are statistically much more likely to have a harder time dealing with the predatory disease when infected than younger beings. Also, even when healthy, many older folks are not well suited to the new reality for now, because technology is of greater import during quarantine time.

Think about it–some of the older guard trainers may not be on Facebook, let alone know that setting up a Zoom account is probably useful for ease of communication as face to face meetings are less frequent.

With that in mind, I am happy to share a program that I was alerted to by my friend Heather Hardy, who reps the famed and fabled Gleason’s Gym. Hardy vouches for the deal, so I want to share more about what looks to me like a solid effort to do good.

“This isn’t for me,” Hardy, a Brooklyn resident, told me. (Hear from Hardy, on the Everlast Talkbox podcast, talking about how she’s handling the coronavirus shut-down.)

“I’m not encouraging people to send me food OR money,” said Hardy, who told us about how she is dealing with the shutdown. “This is for the trainers out there, people who can’t hop on a FaceTime or use their social media network to make ends meet during the shut down. There are plenty of people, some without significant others, who have no choice but to rely on the structure of the gym to stay afloat.”

She is talking about “The Give Program,” and their quest to support NYC trainers impacted by coronavirus.

Here’s some back-story: Two New York City gyms–CrossFit Queens and FlexFiit–closed their doors due to stay-at-home orders, from Governor Cuomo. Their membership understood that gyms are communities, and they want them to stay alive, so most people continue to pay monthly dues. Both gyms were able to keep staff employed, I understand.

With the time freed from not doing oversight on the facilities, the CrossFit and FlexFiit bigs started donating bulk food to those struggling within their community. The Give Program was born.

Here are specifics: A box with 40 meals worth of healthy, fresh protein, get delivered without contact so you can go to the grocery store less often.

Inspired by the program, Precision Painting Plus seeded the cause with a donation of 1,000 Give Boxes to be delivered to local trainers and coaches. The Give Box also helps businesses run by good souls afloat, the people who provide the A-grade foodstuffs. The Box includes:

– 5lbs all-natural antibiotic-free chicken breast

– 2lbs 90/10 lean ground sirloin steak beef

– 1lb peeled, deveined, white South American shrimp

– (2) 6oz NY Strip Steak (USDA Choice)

– (2) 6oz Atlantic Salmon Fillet

All ingredients in The Give Box are humanely raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, of the highest quality, and shipped to the recipient’s door, vacuum-sealed, frozen, and carefully packed in an insulated box, I am told.

More good stuff— 100% of net proceeds go to trainers, gyms, or CrossFit affiliates not able to open or return to work. Here is the link, click it, order, and be someone who looks out for people who need a hand up.