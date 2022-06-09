Alejandro Reyes: Looking Forward To Putting On A Show Saturday Night

This weekend, Alejandro Reyes is back to work when he faces off against Moises Flores this Saturday on the Jamie Munguia-Jimmy Kelly undercard on DAZN. The lightweight Reyes (7-0, 4 KOs) was last in action last March when he got some good rounds against Daniel Evangelista Jr., winning by unanimous decision.

“I was able to follow thru on my punches,” Reyes said to NYFights.com. “It was the hard work and effort put into the gym by my team and me.”

That work led to everything but a stoppage as Reyes got two knockdowns in the fight. The one that caught my eye was the first one where Evangelista was caught with a well-timed right, which floored him to the canvas. The 23-year-old Lancaster native advised me that the guidance in his corner has been the most considerable help along the way.

“They (my corner) told me to slow down and let the fight come to me, and when it did, I was able to put punches together,” Reyes said.

Reyes has been busy both in and out of the ring. A day in the life for Reyes outside of the ring starts early to get work in at the gym. He is also close to wrapping up his degree at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, California. Along with that, he works on cars with his father. The coolest car he has worked on? His dad's Shelby.

Flores (25-6-1, 17 KOs) hasn't won in a while. A long while. The fight veteran from Mexico last won back in June 2016 against Paulus Ambunda in the bantamweight weight class. The pandemic has made time blurred, but he's 0-6-1 with a no-contest since then. Not a far stretch here to think that changes at all Saturday night, and I expect Reyes will make a statement as he progresses up the ranks.

“Looking forward to putting on a show Saturday night,” Reyes said.

You can watch Reyes in action as his fight will air on Golden Boy Boxing and DAZN's respective YouTube pages.

