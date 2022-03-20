Alex Rincon & Ramla Ali Shine Bright On GBP YouTube Undercard

Golden Boy Promotions held a card and one with many prospects from the Galen Center from Los Angeles, California. It kicked off with a bang that aired on several YouTube channels leading into the main card headlined by Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs on the streaming service DAZN.

The preliminary action opened up with Ramla Ali doing quick work as she dispatched Shelly Barnett in two rounds. You knew this bout wasn't going to make the scheduled eight rounds when the 38-year-old Barnett (5-7-2) was sent down early with a right in the opening round that she didn't see coming. This onslaught continued with another knockdown before the round ended. A final flurry forced from Ali mercifully ended this bout with the official stoppage of 1:23 of round two. Ali moves to 5-0 following this contest.

This was also her first stoppage win for Ali, and the 2020 Olympian looked entirely in control here. “I felt really good, very relaxed,” said Ramla Ali. “I took my time, which is a testimony to training with Manny Robles. He's always saying don't rush your shots, and everything else will follow. My opponent was really tough. She wanted to keep going. It's really nice to get my first stoppage. A lot of hard work and sacrifice, it's all paying off.”

Miguel Gaona (2-0, 1 KOs) wasted no time stopping outmatched Gilberto Aguilar thirty seconds after the opening bell. That fight went as Gaona chose. He went to the body, sending Aguilar to take a knee and wanting no more before being counted out by referee Ivan Guillermo. Aguilar is still looking to lose his 0 in the win column as he moves to 0-5. “I am not surprised by the early knockout,” said Miguel Gaona. “This is what we trained for, just happy we were able to get it done early.”

Dalis Kaleiopu (2-0, 2 KOs) was next up here and systematically worked Manuel Lara en route to a fourth-round stoppage. The twenty-year-old from Hawaii was in control of the fight and able to throw and land from range over an outgunned Lara. Kaleiopu dropped Lara three times throughout four rounds before referee Rudy Barragan waived this off before the scorecards at 1:15 of round four. I felt good,” said Dalis Kaleiopu. “I could've stopped it in the first round, but I decided not to. Hopefully, I get to fight in a couple of months.”

Alejandro Reyes (7-0, 4 KOs) was next up and got some good boxing rounds against veteran Daniel Evangelista Jr. (20-13-2, 16 KOs) in a very chippy contest. While the match was chippy, Reyes pretty much ran the pace over Evangelista, who was deducted two points and knocked down twice in the bout. Hard to overcome that and being outboxed, which led to all three judges scoring this wide 60-51 x 3 in favor of Reyes.

“It was a great experience,” said Alejandro Reyes. “It was a tough fight and we knew that coming in. I had to listen to my corner. We made the adjustments that we needed to as the fight progressed. He was a tough fighter. He had a lot of experience. It was a great learning experience, and thank God we got the job done.”

John “Scrappy” Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs) also had an easy time, scoring 60-54 on all three cards over Robert Pucheta (10-21-3, 6 KOs) to remain undefeated. Ramirez, in this one, got everything but the stoppage, which wasn't happening over the durable Pucheta. Pucheta was only stopped once in the 23 decisions that didn't go his way. This fight didn't either, but it was upright at the end of the bantamweight contest.

“I knew he was going to be a tough fighter going into the fight,” said John Ramirez. “He's only been stopped once, he's strong, but he also took a beating. But that was good for me; I am up for a challenge, it elevates me. This is the second time I am going the distance; I mean, I have only been fighting for five years, and I am only getting better. The sky's the limit for me.”

The main event of the YouTube portion wasn't a long one, much like the majority of the action as Alex Rincon (10-0, 7 KOs) only needed two rounds to wrap it up against Luis Sanchez (9-3, 6 KOs).

Alex Rincon blasted Luis Sanchez in the second round with a huge right, and it was dreamville from there. The ref let the fight continue, but Sanchez was checked out, and Rincon landed a right that clocked out for the night. Rincon, after the match, was on the ground checking on him as he cramped up in the ring. 1:44 of round two was the official time of the stoppage. The crowd let ring announcer Joe Martinez have it as he pulled a Steve Harvey calling the winner Luis Sanchez, who just wrapped up being checked and cleared by the ringside doctors.

