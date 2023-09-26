AEW Dynamite Tonight: Announcements, Interviews, and Matches Ahead!

The last AEW Dynamite show before 2023 WrestleDream will be this Tuesday in Broomfield, Colorado. Let's see what they have to offer for the show, and what we can expect once it starts at 8 PM ET/ 1 AM UK time.

TOMORROW NIGHT, we’re kicking off the road to #AEWWrestleDream with a full-tilt #AEWDynamite LIVE from the @1STBANK_Center in Broomfield, CO at 8/7c on TBS! Get your tickets now!

‘Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland Contract Signing

One of the things announced for AEW Dynamite's episode this week will be the contract signing between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. The contract is for their upcoming match during WrestleDream, which is highly anticipated by the fans. There has been a specific condition during the contract signing though – the Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) and the Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony) will be banned from showing up ringside. Will they break the rules, and will the signing go without a brawl? We will see tomorrow.

TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS!@swerveconfident and #HangmanAdamPage will meet in the ring to sign the contract for their long-awaited match at #AEWWrestleDream THIS SUNDAY Live on PPV! Who's your pick to win this DREAM match? 🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/zgxJRllBIn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2023

ROH World Tag Team Champions Segment

There is going to be a segment from Adam Cole & MJF, in which they will talk about the upcoming match against The Righteous. The important title match they are going to talk about will be for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship.

Announcement Regarding Adam Cole's Status

After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Adam Cole appeared to be injured after he jumped off a ramp, so he could get to the ringside. That night he helped Maxwell Jacob Friedman against Samoa Joe. His status for 2023 WrestleDream will be addressed on the September 27th show. Tony Khan said:

“The Righteous match, as of now, that is still slotted for the event. Adam Cole, he was a little bit ginger on that leg, I think people saw. We’ll address that on Dynamite. Very excited for tomorrow’s Dynamite. It should be a great show and we’ll address Adam Cole and everything happening at WrestleDream on Dynamite.”

AEW Dynamite match between Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale

Hart was supposed to fight Nightingale on September 23rd at Collision, but the match was canceled due to Willow's hospitalization. It was reported that Hart sprayed Nightingale in the face with a black mist.

First, @TheJuliaHart hurt @willowwrestles' friends! Then Julia sent Willow to the hospital! TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite, Willow is done being nice and wants some revenge! Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! 🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/u7LpfShzLm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2023

Fatal Four-Way Match

Tony Khan revealed that there will be a Fatal Four-Way match on the AEW Dynamite tonight show between Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, Matt Jackson & Austin Gunn. This will be a preview match for the one on WrestleDream on Sunday between Lucha Brothers & the Young Bucks, The Gunns, and Cassidy and HOOK.

Christian Cage Interview with Jim Ross

Yet another segment of talking (will it be drama-free?) is set for the next episode of AEW Dynamite. Christian Cage is going to sit down and give Jim Ross an interview about his upcoming WrestleDream match. It will be a Two Out of Three Falls match against Allin

THIS SUNDAY at #AEWWrestleDream, @DarbyAllin & NEW TNT Champion @Christian4Peeps will face off in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the TNT Title! But before they battle, both competitors will sit with @JRsBBQ for an interview THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/DnQ7moSAFZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2023

Final Thoughts

The AEW Dynamite tonight show on September 27 will be full of news and some interesting matches. We expect many things to be cleared up before the highly anticipated Wrestle Dream. Contract signings, interviews, fun matches, and let's not forget the expected brawls that are part of the AEW atmosphere because of beefs between athletes.