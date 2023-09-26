Worldwide

AEW Dynamite Tonight: Announcements, Interviews, and Matches Ahead!

Worldwide

Who Was Kid Gavilan?

Worldwide

Canelo vs. Charlo: Fight Week Schedule

Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 228 Results: An Anticlimactic End to a Great Night

Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 228 - Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot Live Coverage

Worldwide

Bryce Mitchell vs Dan Ige Live Results - UFC Fight Night 228

Worldwide

Fight Results: Bang Up Win for Zhang Over Joyce In Rematch

Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 Live Round by Round

Announcements Worldwide

Bellator 299 Prediction: Eblen vs Edwards - Dublin Duel!

Worldwide

Predictions: Bellator 299 Card - Big Duels in Dublin!

Worldwide

AEW Dynamite Tonight: Announcements, Interviews, and Matches Ahead!

Published

3 mins ago

on

AEW Dynamite Tonight: Announcements, Interviews, and Matches Ahead!

The last AEW Dynamite show before 2023 WrestleDream will be this Tuesday in Broomfield, Colorado. Let's see what they have to offer for the show, and what we can expect once it starts at 8 PM ET/ 1 AM UK time.  

‘Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland Contract Signing 

One of the things announced for AEW Dynamite's episode this week will be the contract signing between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. The contract is for their upcoming match during WrestleDream, which is highly anticipated by the fans. There has been a specific condition during the contract signing though – the Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) and the Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony) will be banned from showing up ringside. Will they break the rules, and will the signing go without a brawl? We will see tomorrow. 

ROH World Tag Team Champions Segment 

There is going to be a segment from Adam Cole & MJF, in which they will talk about the upcoming match against The Righteous. The important title match they are going to talk about will be for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship. 

Announcement Regarding Adam Cole's Status 

After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Adam Cole appeared to be injured after he jumped off a ramp, so he could get to the ringside. That night he helped Maxwell Jacob Friedman against Samoa Joe. His status for 2023 WrestleDream will be addressed on the September 27th show. Tony Khan said: 

“The Righteous match, as of now, that is still slotted for the event. Adam Cole, he was a little bit ginger on that leg, I think people saw. We’ll address that on Dynamite. Very excited for tomorrow’s Dynamite. It should be a great show and we’ll address Adam Cole and everything happening at WrestleDream on Dynamite.” 

AEW Dynamite match between Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale 

Hart was supposed to fight Nightingale on September 23rd at Collision, but the match was canceled due to Willow's hospitalization. It was reported that Hart sprayed Nightingale in the face with a black mist. 

Fatal Four-Way Match 

Tony Khan revealed that there will be a Fatal Four-Way match on the AEW Dynamite tonight show between Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, Matt Jackson & Austin Gunn. This will be a preview match for the one on WrestleDream on Sunday between Lucha Brothers & the Young Bucks, The Gunns, and Cassidy and HOOK. 

Christian Cage Interview with Jim Ross 

Yet another segment of talking (will it be drama-free?) is set for the next episode of AEW Dynamite. Christian Cage is going to sit down and give Jim Ross an interview about his upcoming WrestleDream match. It will be a Two Out of Three Falls match against Allin 

Final Thoughts 

The AEW Dynamite tonight show on September 27 will be full of news and some interesting matches. We expect many things to be cleared up before the highly anticipated Wrestle Dream. Contract signings, interviews, fun matches, and let's not forget the expected brawls that are part of the AEW atmosphere because of beefs between athletes.  

Related Topics:

Continue Reading