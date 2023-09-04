AEW All Out Results 2023: Moxley Defeats Cassidy

The AEW All Out results are in and we've got a lot to talk about here! As you may have seen, there were a lot of titles on the line yesterday and a lot of big names putting themselves out there for our entertainment. As always, the AEW succeeded in giving us a good night of wrestling.

As for the AEW results 2023, there was a lot that happened at this specific event and we're going to get into that. More than adding to the lore of AEW, but we got to see some of the best wrestling matches that have been televised in a while. And, when looking at the star-studded list of athletes on this card, it wasn't hard to expect a great event.

AEW All Out Results

AEW All Out did what is said it would, and the AEW went all out for it! This card absolutely delivered as much as it broke some hearts, specifically mine. Jon Moxley beat Orange Cassidy in one of the most gnarly matches of the year, MJF and Adam Cole continue to shine and Takeshita was able to beat Kenny Omega.

That's just scratching the surface of the AEW All Out results 2023. Let's take a quick look at all of the results and then we can get into things a little bit deeper.

Jon Moxley defeats Orange Cassidy

MJF and Adam Cole defeats Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Konosuke Takeshita defeats Kenny Omega

Kris Statlander defeats Ruby Soho

Miro defeats Powerhouse Hobbs

Blackpool Combat Club defeats Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata

Samoa Joe defeats Shane Taylor

Bullet Club Gold defeats FTR & The Young Bucks

Luchasaurus defeats Darby Allin

So, yeah, a may have been off on one or two of my predictions. But, we move forward. The AEW is a hard one to predict, and though the betting odds did turn out to be a pretty good indicator of what was going to happen, we still can look back at this event and watch as the unexpected took place.

Orange Cassidy vs Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy fell just a bit short against Jon Moxley while trying to defend his International championship. There's absolutely no shame in losing to Jon Moxley. Further, there's not shame in losing the way that Orange Cassidy did.

Jon Moxley was indeed favored over Orange Cassidy. What wasn't expected, however, is for Cassidy to be the bloody mess in this match. He looked freshly squeezed by the time this bout was over. Orange Cassidy showed a great deal of heart and truly went out on his shield. Though one man left with the belt, this is one of those matches where it feels like there is no loser.

If there was an immediate rematch and this was the beginning of a rivalry that lasts ten-years, I'm sure nobody would be too mad about it. Unlike the pyro in Cassidy's entrance, this match was nothing but fireworks. What a win for Jon Moxley, who also showed that he's no joke and that the AEW is better off for having him around.

AEW All Out Results: And new! Jon Moxley defeats Orange Cassidy

MJF and Adam Cole vs Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Samoa Joe, wait your turn. MJF and Adam Cole continue to have one of the most fun friendships to watch as they defended their ROH World Tag Team championship. MJF was hit in his already injured neck and had to dip out for part of this match. Reynolds and Silver put on a great performance in their own right, though it was a tad dirty.

The AEW All Out results 2023 were almost written right then and there and as Reynolds and Silver went to work. Cole did surprisingly well on his own, but he's just one man. Thankfully, MJF came back out and this power due was able to hit that patented double-clothesline and keep that title for a bit longer. MJF's injury was very obvious as he was slow to walk up the ramp, determined to do it on his own. That's when Samoa Joe walked out and was a bit physical with MJF.

Things only got more tense and a riot nearly erupted in the ring. Whether this is bad blood that's boiling or just Samoa Joe letting it be known that he's one of the most domineering forces in the AEW, we don't know; what we do know is, this was entertaining and if more is added to this story line, count us in.

AEW All Out Results: MJF and Adam Cole retain ROH World Tag Team Championship

AEW All Out was a very fun event. Catch the highlights or purchase the event, whatever you need to do to watch this if you haven't yet. Though you've got the spoilers here, believe me when I say that knowing the result doesn't take away from how entertaining this event truly was.