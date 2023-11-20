Adrien Broner Hurt, Is Don KIng Card Cancelled?

Twas not to be. AB seemed on track to pick up his activity and be a busy boxer in 2023. Maybe 2024, then. Adrien Broner is out of his scheduled Dec 2 bout on a Don King card, because of an injured hand.

Word went out Monday afternoon that the oft troubled The Problem hurt his right hand, somehow, and thus won't be able to compete in a few weeks.

The show must and will go on, though, a release promised. The Saturday, Dec. 2 at Casino Miami Jai Alai slate will proceed without an Adrien Broner vs Chris Howard scrap.

Adrien Broner pivoted, stating that he's wanting bigger game. “The hell with tune-up fights,” said Broner. “I’m ready to take on any of the champions in the 140- and 147-pound division. I’m ready to fight the big guys. Everything they think I don’t have, I still got. I’m ready to fight Ryan Garcia or, Rolando Romero or the winner of the Regis Prograis—Devin Haney fight.”

How the Hand Got Hurt

“Adrien Broner hurt his hand in the June 9th fight against William Hutchinson,” said trainer Kevin Cunningham, who has worked with AB for a few years, off an on. “He returned to camp for six weeks for this fight and reinjured it sparring. He took a couple cortisone shots and went back to work. He hurt it again in training and the doctor said he needs to take time off.”

More from Cunningham: “We’ll continue to stay in shape and get back to work. I personally guarantee to Don King that we will be in tip top shape for a championship opportunity in late February.”

“Adrien Broner is ready for the big time,” said King, with an admirable level of optimism, being he is 92 years old.“He’s a four-time World Champion and he’s going to win four more titles under my promotion. We’ll still hold the People’s Championship card on Dec. 2nd with six title fights up for grabs.”

The Card Without Adrien Broner

WBA Continental America’s middleweight champion Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) from Haledon, NJ is now in the main event, against St. Louis’ Vaughn Alexander (18-7-1, 11 KOs). The WBA Continental North American Middleweight title is up for grabs.

Tre’Sean Wiggins (15-5-3, 8 KOs) of Newburgh, NY will defend his NABA Welterweight championship against for TBA.

King also will announce four other title fights to make it a night of six championships, it is promised.