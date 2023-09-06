Announcements

RIP Mike Stafford, Ohio Mentor, Trainer To Adrien Broner

11 mins ago

Mike Stafford, known to hardcore boxing fans as trainer to Adrien Broner, has died.

Word dropped on Wednesday, Sept. 6 that the affable teacher had passed on. He'd been battling an undisclosed illness.

Word spread after “AB” posted to IG this message:

RIP Mike Stafford

Outpourings of legit grief are flowing, as Stafford was the sort who lifted people up, and therefore he had a lot of fans.

Jamel Herring, the standout from Coram, Long Island, knew Stafford a long spell, and respected him from the start. Herring spoke reverently of Stafford to NYF.

He posted this to Facebook:

 

 

Stafford drew constant respect because he showed he knew the value of having home ties, staying in a community, acting as a sort of Father Figure oftentimes to those that lacked some typical structure pillars at home.

Rest In Peace, Mike Stafford

A solid feature on Stafford ran a bit back in Cincinnati Magazine, check out this ex erupt, which helps explain the mood of many in the sport today, when they learned the amiable pillar was gone.

Boxing coach Mike Stafford has died

Also, Boxing News did a good job with this long form effort, which tells you more about Stafford' good works.

ALSO: From the archives, an interview with Stafford before AB's step up fight versus Gavin Rees, in 2013.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

