You Like? Poster For Canelo-Charlo Is Here

SHOWTIME SPORTS has released video and “key art” for the Sept. 30 Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo clash.

The September 30 showdown, two male reigning undisputed champions, at 154 and 168, will meet to see if Canelo can defend his four super middleweight belts against the junior middleweight king Charlo. Here's the poster:

That poster is to the point, restrained maybe too much, some would say.

Could have had fun with “lion” imagery, for instance. Text, very minimal in that department, too. Oh well, that's art for ya.

Message being, I suspect, the fight will speak volumes. I'm curious..it's been mystifying to see Charlo be so chill, showing none of the sharpened quills that we've become accustomed to. Too deferential to Canelo? Could be a bad omen.

Canelo Is The Favorite With the Oddsmakers

Canelo is 33 years old; he will make the third consecutive defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles.

As per a Sho release, “With a win, Charlo, also 33, would add his name alongside legendary champions such as Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roy Jones Jr. by successfully jumping two weight classes to win a world title.”

Canelo vs. Charlo headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view. Tickets to the live event are available through AXS.com.