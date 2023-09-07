Announcements

You Like? Poster For Canelo-Charlo Is Here

RIP Mike Stafford, Ohio Mentor, Trainer To Adrien Broner

Result: Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith; Eubank Smashes Smith!

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Prediction - Grudge Match

WWE Payback Rumors, Spoilers and News: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of WWE Payback 2023

UFC Fight Night 226 Tickets: Prices and Where to Buy

UFC News: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig Set to Headline UFC Vegas 82

UFC Fight Night Prediction: Chikadze vs Caceres - Firefight!

Oscar Collazo Next Fight: Diagan Is Foe

UFC Singapore Press Conference: Holloway Emotional, but Ready

You Like? Poster For Canelo-Charlo Is Here

You Like? Poster For Canelo-Charlo Is Here

SHOWTIME SPORTS has released video and “key art” for the Sept. 30 Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo clash.

The September 30 showdown, two male reigning undisputed champions, at 154 and 168, will meet to see if Canelo can defend his four super middleweight belts against the junior middleweight king Charlo. Here's the poster:

Canelo vs Charlo is one of the biggest boxing matches of 2023

That poster is to the point, restrained maybe too much, some would say.

Could have had fun with “lion” imagery, for instance. Text, very minimal in that department, too. Oh well, that's art for ya.

Message being, I suspect, the fight will speak volumes. I'm curious..it's been mystifying to see Charlo be so chill, showing none of the sharpened quills that we've become accustomed to. Too deferential to Canelo? Could be a bad omen.

Canelo Is The Favorite With the Oddsmakers

Canelo is 33 years old; he will make the third consecutive defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles.

As per a Sho release, “With a win, Charlo, also 33, would add his name alongside legendary champions such as Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roy Jones Jr. by successfully jumping two weight classes to win a world title.”

Canelo vs. Charlo headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view. Tickets to the live event are available through AXS.com.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

