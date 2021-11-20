Educator AC Clark Slated To Share Protect Yourself At All Times Wisdom With USA Boxing Talent

Disclosure: I’ve known Adrian ‘AC’ Clark for a little while, and I like the guy. Down to earth, sharp, but doesn’t take all of it too seriously, and I like his unconventional thinking, too. He writes books, strange for a boxing manager (ex, actually, he’s unafraid to try on different hats), and, to be honest, bullshits far, far less than is the norm in this business.

I caught up with AC when I caught wind of a new endeavor he’s participating in. I knew about his Protect Yourself At All Times concept from the get-go, and it impressed me, because here was a person being explicit about how things too often work, and putting out material which could help save fighters (and other athletes) tons of headaches and from money woes down the line.

So, when I learned that Clark would be collaborating with USA Boxing, I promised myself that I’d post a story alerting people to the positive project the Texas native is involved in.

On Saturday, December 4th, Clark will meet/greet and hand out 800 copies of Protect Yourself at All Times: A Guide For Professional Fighters to boxers in the USA Boxing program, at the USA Boxing National Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana. Then, the next day, he will do a Q&A featuring Mark Murphy, Forbes magazine's #19 ranked Wealth Management Strategist in the US. Clark told me they will be discussing the business of boxing and providing coaches, fighters and USA Boxing execs info on how to better educate the fighters, and themselves, outside of the ring.

Protect Yourself at All Times, Clark told me, will become a membership based company come 1/1/22, and he recommends you bookmark https://www.pyaat.org to keep abreast of progress.

So, I wondered, because I was impressed with AC’s commitment to the grind, how did this come together?

“In February 2019, I sat outside of the Dallas Cowboys practice facility with Jolene Mizzone of Main Events,” AC told me. “Sergey Kovalev had his rematch with Eleider Alvarez. I looked at Jolene and told her that I was done with boxing management. She said, “You are like 10 months from making it 10 years. Just make it to 10 years.” I knew it was over. By June 2019, I sold AC Sports Management, LLC to Ballengee Group and boxing management was no more. I set all my focus on Protect Yourself at All Times. I also became a father, so priorities and life changed for me. I’ve really been full-time with my son and perfecting the PYaAT educational model.”

First, Clark experienced some ups, and some downs…

“After selling my company, I was approached by Canadian media mogul Len Asper to become a consultant for Fight Network. I saw an avenue to get PYaAT a larger platform, so we decided to produce the PYaAT (7-part) series on Fight Network. However, a week before we went into production, the plug was pulled on the series. After the anger subsided, I began to think straight. I decided to raise money for production and do the series myself. I produced a really dope trailer and completed seven episodes to complete the series. I released the series on Protect Yourself at All Times Youtube page and waited. I had no clue what I was waiting for but I knew something would come from the quality of work that was put in. In April 2020, USA Boxing executives reached out via email. It was history from there.”

And why…why is Clark so focused on this topic?

“There are countless stories of professional boxers being taken advantage of in the sport of boxing,” Clark told me. “Boxing is not an associated sport. Therefore, the fighters do not have the backing of a labor union to fight for them outside of the ring in business. Also, the NCAA does not provide athletic scholarship opportunities for boxers. When has there been a system, or organization to solely focus on educating the fighters and parents on the true nature of the boxing business? There has not been such a system or organization, until now: Protect Yourself at All Times, LLC. It’s not a labor union. We are an educational based company whose full focus is to prepare fighters for the boxing business. This is what makes our partnership with USA Boxing such a solid fit. All the future stars of the sport come through the USA Boxing system. Clearly, USA Boxing produces fighters in and out of the ring. From 2007-2009, I was a USA Boxing athlete while earning my undergraduate degree and here I am less than 20 years later, fighting for fighters in business. It all starts with a proper education!”