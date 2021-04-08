5 Ways Boxing Can Benefit Your Mental Health and Relationships

Did you know boxing can be excellent for your mental health, and for maintaining positivity within relationships? The correlation between well-being and a potentially violent sport may not seem obvious. But the noble art of pugilism is about so much more than attempting to physically outwit an opponent. It requires courage, concentration, professionalism, and above all, a sense of respect. These qualities can readily be transposed into the world of romance, whether you’re already in a relationship, or you’ve signed up to a dating service to find a partner. Here are five ways boxing could be beneficial to you according to relationship consultants from this website.

Developing focus and concentration

To make the most of the bond you’ve developed with someone special, it would help if you were at the peak of your powers of concentration. Boxers are required to be ‘in the zone’ when they climb into the ring. There is no room to allow their minds to wander when a moment’s lapse in concentration could result in them lowering their guard and allowing a nasty blow to find its target. If you take up boxing as a keep-fit activity, either for exercise in a gym, or you intend to fight competitively one day, you will learn to become absorbed in your task, giving 100% for a favorable outcome. Achieving these levels of dedication would also be excellent for your love life.

Relieving stress and anxiety

Boxing requires two forms of interaction to be enacted in close harmony – attacking and defensive maneuvers – and when these are combined to achieve a successful outcome, the feeling of triumph will be tangible. Boxers at the top of their game achieve high levels of satisfaction, while being involved in everything from dramatic encounters to simply jabbing a punching bag will release endorphins – natural chemicals that make you ‘feel good.’ This can be terrific for countering negative thoughts or anxieties, especially if you have allowed concerns to spill over to your relationships.

Keeping fit

Whether you’re sparring with a partner or taking part in gym exercises designed to strengthen your muscles and promote cardiovascular health, boxing is an excellent way of looking after yourself. As your heart pumps harder to keep you oxygenated, you will lower your risk of all sorts of potentially dangerous ailments – heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, and diabetes. The more routines you perform, the stronger your muscles and bones will become. As you swing those punches and dance around your opponent, this strenuous physical activity will not only burn calories but will also be beneficial for your mental outlook. More and more people are turning to boxing as an excellent form of exercise, and this is something you could participate in with your significant other.

Building self-belief and respect

Boxing can be violent, and there is an obvious potential to give and receive significant injuries. But unlike brawling in the street, boxing is governed by strict codes of conduct. A referee will ensure fighters stick to the rules about not punching below the belt, while gloves ensure blows are less likely to tear skin and draw blood. Boxers learn to respect their opponents, and the moment the bell goes to signify the end of the contest, a truce will be declared.

Managing anger

Losing your temper can hamper a relationship, causing hurt and driving a wedge between a couple. But lovers can take a leaf out of any boxer’s book and learn to manage self-destructive tendencies. Just as the most successful boxers learns how to channel their aggression, a relationship will benefit from both of you understanding how to view disagreements objectively.